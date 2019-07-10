Mike Jones and Kenny Whitworth, co-owners of K&M Services in Glasgow, announced the appointment of Chris Roderick as general manager of the business.
Roderick will oversee all day-to-day operations in the newly purchased facility, which formerly housed Dana Corp. Additionally, Roderick has been appointed as general manager of Ahead Staffing in Glasgow, where he will focus on growth of the company’s staffing services for area manufacturing and service industries.
He will also continue his current duties as financial controller of Atcorr Packaging Products in Glasgow, where he has served since early 2013.
Originally from the Chattanooga, Tenn., area, Roderick has lived much of his adult life in Barren County, where he resides with his wife, Kristen.
Roderick has more than 25 years of diverse business management experience.
