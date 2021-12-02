Kentucky’s Board of Education unanimously approved a new regulation that will limit schools’ use of corporal punishment, with Education Commissioner Jason Glass calling the practice “barbaric” and an embarrassment to the state.
“This is a harmful practice. It’s a trauma-inducing practice,” Glass said during a packed state school board meeting Wednesday.
Corporal punishment, defined as hitting someone as a form of physical punishment, has been an allowable form of school discipline under Kentucky law since 1982.
However, after passage of Kentucky’s 2019 School Safety and Resiliency Act – which promotes a trauma-informed approach to school discipline and requires districts to adopt such policies – there’s a conflict.
While corporal punishment remains legal, it’s largely fallen out of favor over the years.
Kentucky Department of Education data showed that, in 2017-18, there were 432 total corporal punishment resolutions, a use rate of 0.14%. The number of resolutions halved the following school year, and in recent years, it’s fallen further to a use rate of 0.06% and most recently 0.02%.
The Kentucky Department of Education, citing a review of districts’ policy manuals, said 156 school districts currently prohibit the use of corporal punishment, while four permit the practice and another 11 have “no clear corporal punishment policy.”
Many schools have pivoted to trauma-informed practices, which are less punitive and aim to take into account adverse childhood experiences that often cause students to act out at school, such as child abuse and neglect.
Glass noted that while the Kentucky Board of Education does not have the authority to unilaterally overturn state law, it can take regulatory action to limit the impact of corporal punishment on students.
“So, the steps that are required for districts are in effort to mitigate that practice,” Glass said.
Kentucky Board of Education Chair Lu Young said efforts are underway to engage with lawmakers in the General Assembly to encourage revisions to state law to effectively ban corporal punishment in schools.
“In the absence of such a statute (revision), I applaud this work,” she said.
Matthew Courtney, a policy adviser for KDE’s Office of Continuous Improvement and Support who helped work on the regulation, said the limits it sets on corporal punishment “should not be seen in any way as an endorsement of corporal punishment from the department or the board.”
“This is the next step in what has been a 30-year mission to end corporal punishment in Kentucky,” he said.
Defending the department’s stance, Courtney cited research that opposes corporal punishment as a disciplinary practice, along with mainstream groups like the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. That group found corporal punishment at school may be harmful to students and may increase problematic behaviors, may hurt a student’s ability to self-regulate and make it harder for them to develop trusting and secure relationships with adults.
The regulation includes several provisions aimed at limiting its impact on students.
Students with disabilities, those who are homeless or those who are in the foster care system cannot be subjected to corporal punishment under the regulation.
Schools must also obtain consent from parents before corporal punishment can be used – including getting written permission within the first five days of the school year and affirmative verbal consent before administering the punishment.
The regulation also limits corporal punishment as something of a last resort option only to be tried after all other resolutions have failed. The punishment itself can only be given by a principal or assistant principal in the presence of at least one other certified staff member that matches the student’s gender. However, no staff member can be compelled to administer or witness the punishment.
In a nod to the documented harmful effects corporal punishment inflicts on students, the regulation also requires the school to ensure a student receives at least 30 minutes of counseling afterward, with counseling provided by the school.
The regulation also has strict reporting requirements anytime corporal punishment is used on a student and requires districts to clearly define their policy if they choose to allow corporal punishment in their schools.
The regulation next goes to the Legislative Research Commission for review, and it could be implemented as early as fall 2022.
