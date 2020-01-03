Roger Jones just can’t seem to act his age, especially when he’s at the bowling alley.
At Bowling Green’s Southern Lanes on a Monday night, Jones can be found high-fiving or hugging the teenagers who compete on local high school bowling teams.
He has nicknames for most of them, and he has probably given them pointers or drilled the holes they use as they roll their strikes and spares.
Like those youngsters, Jones might munch on a deep-fried pickle from the Southern Lanes snack bar after rolling a strike. And he might celebrate with his teammates, although his post-strike antics are a bit subdued these days.
At age 82, Jones might be the elder statesman of Southern Lanes, but that doesn’t mean he’s content to watch from the sidelines.
Each Monday, he competes alongside his three nephews on a team called “Da Jones Boys” and still carries an average (195) that would be the envy of most of the teens he joshes with.
“He’s a grandpa to all of ’em,” said Sarah Jones, Roger’s wife of 65 years and a regular member of the Jones Boys cheering section.
But grandpa doesn’t adequately describe the role that Roger Jones plays at Southern Lanes, where he is a part-time employee, regular competitor, mentor and coach.
“He jokes around like he’s still a teenager,” said Brandon Howard, a senior on the South Warren High School bowling team. “But a bunch of our team members look up to him.
“It’s great to see an older person who still has a passion for the sport. Roger has drilled most of the bowling balls for the South Warren team, and he has helped me out a lot. I bowled a (perfect) 300 game with a ball he drilled for me.”
Not bad for a man who retired from his job as a Daily News advertising representative 20 years ago and underwent heart surgery 37 years ago.
Bowling, for Roger Jones, seems to be a fountain of youth. Thanks to six decades of knocking down pins, he can still greet friends with a grip as firm as one of the balls he can hook right into the head pin.
“He’s very good, and he won’t quit, even with back problems,” said Southern Lanes owner Don Litten. “Roger’s not afraid to talk to anyone and help them.
“He wants to work. He comes in on Saturdays and drills balls, and he’s on call during the week.”
Betty Crabtree, Roger’s sister, said her brother loves passing on the bowling knowledge he has gained over the decades.
“He coaches everybody,” Crabtree said as she watched Da Jones Boys compete. “I can go out and leave some pins and he’ll tell me what to do to pick up the spare. It usually works.”
But this octogenarian does more than pass along knowledge to youngsters who are learning the sport. He can still compete, as was evidenced by a 279 game he rolled just a few weeks ago and the 300 game (his second) that he recorded three years ago.
“He’s very consistent,” said Thad Jones, one of three brothers who joined with Roger this year to form the Da Jones Boys team. “He’s a well-respected individual out here.”
Thad Jones, 39, said he and his brothers have looked up to their uncle for years but had never joined with him on a team until 2019.
“It’s something we’ve been wanting to do,” he said. “In the past we always had different work schedules or something. I’m glad we got together. It’s the most fun we’ve ever had bowling.”
The brothers have learned the sport well from their uncle. Thad has recorded a 299 game, and his older brother Tim recently rolled a 300.
Tim Jones, 52, believes bowling with his uncle and brothers led to his perfect game.
“Before I bowled with them, I was real serious and would get upset sometimes,” he said. “But bowling with Roger and my brothers just makes it easier. You gotta like who you’re bowling with.”
“This has brought us closer together,” said Tom Jones, the middle brother. “It’s a cool thing. We look forward to Monday nights when we all get together. It’s a nice environment.”
Although the three brothers might sometimes put up higher scores than their uncle these days, Tim Jones still believes Roger is the most talented of the foursome.
“If he would’ve had the right connections, I believe he could have been a pro,” Tim Jones said.
For his part, Roger Jones is simply happy that he is still able to knock down pins and enjoy the sport that his wife says is “everything to him”.
“I’m just thankful that they (his nephews) let me bowl with them,” said Roger Jones. “We have a ball. We may get beat, but we have fun. When it stops being fun, that’s when I’m quitting.”
