Attorney General Daniel Cameron hopes local moms can provide a needed boost in his race for governor.
Cameron stopped in Bowling Green Wednesday alongside his wife, Makenze Cameron, for a Moms for Cameron coalition rally at Downing Museum.
Kelley Paul, wife of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, sat down with Makenze Cameron to discuss her husband’s plans if elected governor.
Makenze Cameron and Paul criticized Beshear’s choice to enforce stay-at-home orders at the height of the covid pandemic, claiming his decisions encouraged “Kentuckians to turn on their neighbors and their friends.”
“And that’s how it became so politicized, because of this sort of ‘drunk-with-power tyrant’ that was trying to tell everyone what to do,” Paul said. “If you dared to question, if you dared to ask for transparency or anything to do with COVID, you were labeled a conspiracy theorist or a fanatic or a terrorist.”
She also rebuked Beshear’s handling of inflation, saying her husband would lower income taxes and bring a “culture of work back in the Commonwealth” through his relationships with Kentucky legislators.
“As Republicans, we’re the party that believes that no one can give you that,” she said. “No government can give you that, it’s not about the money. It’s about self-sufficiency and trusting yourself and having confidence in yourself that you can do it, and you want to pass that on to your children.”
Both Paul and Makenze Cameron said they worry about the state of “conservative values” in Kentucky and want to see a governor willing to commit to them.
“We’re seeing this happen across the country where kids are being indoctrinated and parents are being criticized … for standing up and speaking out about what kids are being taught in school,” Paul said. “Which is something that as Americans, we should embrace – exercising our civil liberties to get out and talk about these things and talk about what’s going on in schools.”
Paul went on to say that the work of conservative activists is not confined to one religion, but is united in their desire for schools to teach core subjects and prevent kids from being “indoctrinated into becoming little social justice warriors.”
SB 5 became law in March, allowing parents to request certain books, materials and events deemed “obscene” or “offensive” be removed from the school. Beshear refused to sign the bill.
The Daily News asked Daniel Cameron after the event what types of books he would support banning within Kentucky public schools.
He did not respond with any books or genres, but said ultimately banning books is about “protecting children.”
“My view is that we have got to be a Commonwealth that protects the innocence of youth,” Daniel Cameron said. “So it’s not about, you know, any specific book, but it’s about protecting our kids.”
During the event, Makenze Cameron referenced unnamed books containing themes relating to transgender identities she said had been read to students.
“I saw books being read about little boys wearing dresses, and the overall message was to teach kindness, which I think is something we can all get behind,” Makenze Cameron said. “But why is it that how we’re teaching kids? It would not be acceptable for me as a woman to read a Bible story to teach kindness, so why is it acceptable to use that story to teach kindness?”
SB 150, which passed in March after legislators overrode Beshear’s veto, requires students to use the bathroom of their biological sex, discourages teachers from using correct pronouns for transgender students and limits sexual education.
The American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Human Rights Commission were among the groups who spoke out against the bill.
The American Civil Liberties Union called it “one of the worst anti-trans bills in the country” and last week filed an emergency motion to block the bill.