Current and former BG East Little League players release balloons in honor of coach Rick Kelley. More than 100 friends, former players, family and current BG East Little League players gathered Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 to remember Kelley at the BG East field at Kerieakes Park. For additional photos, go to bgdailynews.com.
Several dozen current and former BG East Little League baseball players released red, blue and orange balloons into the sky above the Kereiakes Park Little League baseball fields on Thursday in a celebration of the life of Rick Kelley, who died last week at the age of 68.
More than 100 people watched the balloons fly away, Kelley’s fraternity brothers sang a song about friendship and then several people took turns telling stories.
Kelley coached BG East Little League teams for 43 years beginning in 1979, leading three squads to the Little League World Series along the way.
He had a hand in many community efforts, including getting minor league baseball to Bowling Green and opening the iconic Mariah’s restaurant.
“He meant more than coaching,” said Adam Nuse, a member of the BG East Board of Directors who said he’s coached with and against Kelley in previous years. “He’s a friend and clearly made an impact.”
He could sometimes be seen dancing on the field with his players, which was just one example of how Kelley showed that he cared about them, Nuse added.
Several current and former players hung BG East baseball caps inscribed with messages to Kelley on the fence outside the diamond.
“Coach Rick, you were part of some of my best memories,” said one, signed by Houston Natcher, #9 on Kelley’s 2006 Mets team.
At the ceremony, Kelley’s current and former players wore several generations of BG East uniforms to honor him.
One former player, Eli Burwash, said he played on Kelley’s Little League baseball team with Kelley’s son, Carson. Burwash said that Kelley not only taught him the basics, but also the love of the game. Burwash continued his baseball career into college at Lawson State.
“He was a down-to-earth man,” Burwash said. “You couldn’t really hate him. Everybody loved him around here.”
Kelley co-owned Mariah’s from 1979 to 2015. Jodi Harris said that she was Kelley’s right-hand woman for 36 years and that he played a very important role in her life.
“There was always a new adventure every day ...” Harris said. “He never looked for any recognition.”
Several of Kelley’s WKU Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers painted him as a happy-go-lucky, big-hearted friend who was always willing to help out a friend or community cause.
“I never saw him without a smile on his face,” said Randy Schocke, one of Kelley’s fraternity brothers. “Even when he was having troubles, he always had a smile.”
– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.