The Kentucky Acoustic Music Festival will feature three bands, The Golden Age, Mt. Victor Revue and Bowling Gypsies, at the Capitol Arts Center on Saturday.
All proceeds from the 7 p.m. event will go toward preserving the Capitol.
“It’s an opportunity for people in our community to come out and see some great entertainment as well as know that the money that they’re spending on tickets is going toward keeping the Capitol an important place in downtown Bowling Green,” said Ernie Smalls, a board member at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
The bands at the festival will perform “a variety of bluegrass and jazz music,” SKyPAC’s Facebook page said.
The Golden Age, a Nashville-based duo, performs music within the bluegrass genre that is “equal parts preservation and rebellion,” SKyPAC’s website said. Mt. Victor Revue plays a wide array of music with a bluegrass twist. The Bowling Green Gypsies will perform gypsy jazz music, drawing influence from Django Reinhardt.
Tickets for the show are $15 and can be purchased at thesky pac.com.
Meanwhile, 440 Main downtown is offering dinner for concertgoers that will include a three-course meal and a ticket to the show for $28. Reservations are required.
