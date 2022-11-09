Recently, workforce shortages have become a collective, national concern, but Kentucky’s workforce participation rate has been a looming economic issue for years.
The state’s higher education coordinating agency is looking to change that.
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson operates within a sea of numbers – undergraduate enrollment, retention and graduation rates, share of public funding going toward student financial aid, etc.
But his team’s latest campaign is headlined by just one pair of percentages: 49.4% and 60%. The former is Kentucky’s current educational attainment level, the share of Kentuckians who have some postsecondary education credential. The latter is CPE’s target educational attainment level, which the agency hopes to reach by 2030.
The idea is this: to increase Kentucky’s workforce participation, currently at 59% according to CPE data, more future workers need to be put into the higher education pipeline.
Warren County’s workforce participation rate is 66%, but while that may have been enough to fuel the economy in the past, Thompson said employers are telling him that it is less likely to suffice in the future.
In fact, an estimated 65-85% of the 90,000 to 100,000 jobs that open in Kentucky each month require some college credential or degree, according to a 2021 Kentucky Chamber of Commerce report.
“It may or may not be the same for everybody, but it’s gonna take a credential that matters for the future of the economy in Warren County and Bowling Green,” Thompson said. “So our job is to come together and then really help students to understand how to get that credential that matters.”
CPE is Kentucky’s higher education coordinating agency responsible for improving the quality, accessibility and diversity of higher education institutions in order to strengthen the state’s workforce, economy and quality of life.
The agency accomplishes this by creating strategic agendas, making budgetary requests for higher education public funding and spearheading various programs to move Kentucky higher education closer to CPE’s goals.
CPE launched its Higher Education Matters campaign this year, and it will run until 2030. Thompson is on a Community Conversations statewide tour, in which he is meeting with local business and industry leaders to discuss partnerships to bolster the P-20 pipeline, from preschool to adulthood.
Thompson spoke about CPE’s strategy with Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce members Thursday.
Thompson said he’s asking local business and industry leaders to mentor young people to expose them to more future options. This encouragement could pay dividends if mentees pursue postsecondary education and contribute to the economy down the line.
CPE is also working to get more business leaders involved in building curricula to match their workforce needs five to 10 years into the future.
Finally, Thompson wants to redesign higher education career services by moving career-oriented activities like resume preparation and job fairs from the back end of college to the front end.
This talent development is one part of the campaign’s six-pronged strategic approach, which also includes:
- increasing college affordability;
- smoothing the transition into postsecondary education;
- focusing on student success measures like retention and graduation rates;
- marketing the value of higher education; and
- ensuring diversity, equity an inclusion within postsecondary institutions.
The pitch to local employers is simple, Thompson said. Higher education matters and it makes or breaks the economy. He said that the return on investment is extremely high.
“These folks are going into the community, they’re working, they’re paying taxes and they’re building the economic value of the community,” Thompson said. “That’s the best deal.”