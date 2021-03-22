Former Bowling Green Mayor Charles Hardcastle, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, will have the Kentucky Building renamed after him.
The Kentucky Building routinely showcases artwork from WKU students. Currently, the museum is exhibiting art that represents the history of women in Bowling Green and Kentucky.
Hardcastle graduated from WKU in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree in history. At the time, his tuition was $35 a semester, Hardcastle said.
“I’m a believer in history,” Hardcastle said. “You can’t change history, but you can learn from it.”
From 1984 to 1987, Hardcastle served as mayor of Bowling Green.
His wife, Carolyn Hardcastle, encouraged him to be a one-term mayor, he said.
“She asked me how many Bowling Green mayors I knew came out of their position more liked than when they were elected,” he said. “I told her I couldn’t think of any.”
Carolyn Hardcastle, who graduated from WKU in 1973 with a Master of Arts, served as secretary at Consolidated Paper Group. CPG is a family company that the Hardcastles purchased in 2007.
CPG provides janitorial supplies to schools, industrial manufacturing plants, office buildings and governmental agencies in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana.
Charles Hardcastle is a member of the Henry Hardin Cherry Society, the President’s Circle, the Cupola Society and is a lifetime member of the WKU alumni association. He has been donating to WKU for 48 years.
Following a recent $1.5 million donation, WKU’s Board of Regents approved the renaming of the Kentucky Building to the Charles Hardcastle Kentucky Building.
“I’ve been very fortunate in my life, and I think you should help people if you’re fortunate,” Charles Hardcastle said.
WKU will also establish the Charles Hardcastle Endowed Fund for Excellence, which will provide annual support for the Kentucky Building. The fund will also support WKU programming, the Kentucky Museum, the Kentucky Library Research Collections, the Department of Library Special Collections and the Kentucky Folklife Program.
“One of the reasons that this gift is so significant centers directly on the Hardcastles’ belief in giving back in such a profound way to WKU, to make sure that this naming endowment can help to lift up the work the Kentucky Museum is doing to share art, history and culture with both students and those in the community,” Kentucky Museum Director Brent Bjorkman said in an email.
Hardcastle’s contributions also go toward creating positions and internships for WKU students, as well as financially supporting student-produced exhibitions.
The renaming of the building is in effect, and the university is still working on updated signage, Bjorkman said.
Commented