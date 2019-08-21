The Kentucky Career Center will host its International Job Fair next week at Daymar College in Bowling Green.
For about the past year, the center has hosted these free networking events every other month to help people in the community find stable jobs.
“We (are) targeting the international community, but it’s welcome to everyone,” said Tracy Morrison, the business services lead for the career team at the Kentucky Career Center. “Our goal is to help folks get back to work.”
Typically, there will be up to a dozen employers representing fields like hospitality, manufacturing and health care at each event, with about 50 to 70 attendees.
Attendees can meander through the buffet of employers to gain a sense of various fields of work and specific positions. It’s been a fairly successful setup, according to Morrison.
“We’ve had a good ratio of hires from these events,” she said.
The center offers weekly and monthly career-related events, such as on-site hiring events, employment workshops and Career Connections, which is a bimonthly job fair that screens participants to ensure they have the right educational background or shift capabilities before connecting them with potential employers, in both Bowling Green and Glasgow. And, through a partnership with the Warren County Regional Jail, the center recently helped launch a program that helps convicted felons obtain employment while incarcerated.
“This is just another piece of this puzzle,” Morrison said, to fulfill the workforce development needs of the community.
The International Job Fair will be Aug. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Daymar College at 2421 Fitzgerald Industrial Drive. The GO bg Transit purple line stops at this location.
