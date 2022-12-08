The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels will participate in the Rebuild Kentucky Challenge through Dec. 31
The organization's involvement in the challenge will further help long-term rebuilding efforts in the areas of Kentucky that were affected this past year by tornadoes and flooding.
The challenge grant was created by The Angel Foundation on Nov. 12 and any donation made between now and Dec. 31 will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million.
Kentucky Colonels Executive Director Sherry Crose said the foundation, based out of San Antonio, Texas, has a strong legacy in the Lexington area and has an understanding that rebuilding through disasters is a long-term commitment.
She said the Kentucky Colonels organization has special restricted funds created for rebuilding efforts in tornado and flood-affected areas and are "in it for the long haul."
"The Angel Foundation wanted to help augment those two funds and said it would match donations dollar-for-dollar to be evenly split between the two funds," Crose said.
The funds collected through the end of December will aid in the grant process, which is available for recovery groups and nonprofits.
"Our grants go to qualified nonprofits helping citizens of the two regions," she said.
And because there are Kentucky Colonels in every state, Crose said the organization has been receiving contributions from across the nation.
"Colonels in every state, and even in Canada, have been notified about the challenge," she said. "They are honored that they have been appointed Kentucky Colonels and they know the dollars will stay in the commonwealth and are given directly to the citizens."
Others wishing to donate can visit the Kentucky Colonels website at kycolonels.org.