FRANKFORT – More than 1,000 people in Kentucky have now died from COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.
He also reported an additional 667 new cases, which raises Kentucky’s overall confirmed case count to nearly 54,000. The state’s death toll from the virus stands at 1,013.
“Compared to most states, we’ve done well, but lives are on the line, and too many have been lost,” Beshear said. “We absolutely have to do better.”
The Democratic governor warned Tuesday that in the next few days those numbers could spike back to the highs seen last week because of testing delays during the holiday weekend.
Beshear also urged Kentuckians to remember those who have died by continuing to follow social distancing guidelines. He directed flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff for one week as a tribute starting Thursday.
The Kentucky State Police Honor Guard will also lay a wreath inside the Capitol rotunda.
Kentucky’s testing positivity rate continues to fall and now hovers around 3.84%.
The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said the situation remains critical in the state despite recently reported data. Twenty-five counties have been classified as “red zones” reporting positivity rates of 10% or higher. Dozens more were in the yellow zone with 5% to 10% positivity rates.
“I’m grateful we’ve had the opportunity to blunt the harm, but the harm that’s happened is substantial nonetheless,” Stack said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some – especially older adults and people with existing health problems – it can cause more severe illness and be fatal.
Local cases
The Barren River District Health Department on Wednesday reported 5,728 cases in the region since the pandemic started, with 4,146 recoveries and 107 deaths.
The breakdown by cases/recoveries/deaths by county was Barren, 540, 422, 10; Butler, 329, 264, 16; Edmonson, 136, 113, 12; Hart, 170, 120, 1; Logan, 481, 350, 26; Metcalfe, 92, 75, 2; Simpson, 247, 170, 7; and Warren, 3,733, 2,632, 33.
The Allen County Health Department – which is not part of the Barren River district – has reported 262 cases, 244 recoveries and nine deaths.
