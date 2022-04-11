From the beginning, Mike Harris knew his yearling, now named Epicenter, was a special horse. But he never guessed just how athletic and dynamic the now 3-year-old colt would grow up to be.
With just a few weeks until the “fastest two minutes in sports,” Epicenter – who was born in Bowling Green at Westwind Farms – is the odds-on favorite to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby.
Not too long after Epicenter was born in 2019, he was sold at Keeneland from Westwind Farms to Ron Winchell of Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC in Lexington for $260,000.
After being trained by Steven Asmussen, the colt has won four of six career starts including the Louisiana Derby earlier this year. The horse has won more than $1 million over his career.
And the potential center of the horse-racing world got his start in southcentral Kentucky.
“You dream about it,” Westwind Farms President Mike Harris said of raising Epicenter. “Sometimes you can kind of pick out the athletes. But I knew he was a special colt from the get-go. He was the most expensive colt we have ever sold. It came at a time we were really struggling. It really helped us out. Everyone in horse raising needs something like that to happen unless they are a millionaire.”
Westwind Farms was founded by Harris’ grandfather J.R. Bettersworth about 70 years ago.
Bettersworth first raised show horses for a few years before he got into the thoroughbred business in 1963.
In 1965, Bettersworth began selling yearlings to Keeneland, and the rest was history.
His most successful horse was a filly named My Juliet who after 24 career wins was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2019.
In the history of Westwind Farms, only one other horse raced in the Kentucky Derby. Helio Rise finished 14th in 1971.
Epicenter is the best chance a horse from the 1,000-acre farm at 4680 Three Springs Road has ever had at winning one of the most famous sporting events in the country.
“The Kentucky Derby is a really hard race to win,” Harris said. “It’s a large field, but he has tactical speed. He set a new track record there at the Louisiana Derby. … The Louisiana Derby is one of the longest preps. He has been farther than any of the other horses. So, that is an advantage as well. I have no question that he can go the distance.”
Horse Racing Nation has Epicenter as the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby with 5-1 odds.
While Harris admits odds could change between now and May 7, he still is confident in the horse.
“He has ran his last prep,” he said. “It’s been exciting for us. Since we have been working out here, we have never had a favorite in the derby. It’s the goal of anyone who raises horses here in Kentucky.”
Family friend Dan Harbison grew up hauling hay and straw on Westwind Farms.
He says the short but successful career of Epicenter has already been unprecedented for the local farm.
“If you told me they would’ve grown a colt who grew up to be a Kentucky Derby favorite – I wouldn’t believe it,” he said. “I had a lot of good times on that farm. I’m just flabbergasted they have Epicenter as a favorite to win the derby. It’s amazing.”
Mike Harris runs operations at Westwind along with his brothers Brent and Kevin Harris and his sons Justin and Tyler Harris.
The family hopes more success is on the horizon while they still own Silent Candy, the mare who gave birth to Epicenter.
Mike Harris said they are going to breed her with the same stud who sired Epicenter three years ago.
But for now, he said the family is planning on being at Churchill Downs next month.
“I’ve been three times before,” Mike Harris said. “We’re going to get to go again and see what he can do. It would be great if he won. It’s a goal most people in the horse business never get the opportunity to experience.”