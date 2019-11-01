For a decade, Kentucky’s elementary and middle school students have failed to make progress on fourth and eighth grade reading and mathematics.
That was one finding in results from the National Assessment for Educational Progress released Thursday.
“We are losing ground as a state,” Brigitte Blom Ramsey, executive director of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, said of the results.
Known as “the nation’s report card,” the assessment is given every two years to elementary and middle school students throughout the country in every state and many major cities.
In Kentucky, the test was taken by 6,300 students in 318 schools this spring, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
It’s the only test that offers a national look at students’ skill levels in various subjects from state to state and in some urban school districts, the department said. A student’s performance is ranked as either below basic, basic, proficient or advanced, with proficient representing a higher bar than how it's defined on state assessments.
This year’s results show that, in Kentucky, 33 percent of fourth graders and 27 percent of eighth graders performed at the “below basic” level in reading. Basic level indicates only “partial mastery” of the knowledge and skills needed for proficient work in a grade and subject, according to KDE.
In math, 19 percent of fourth graders and 33 percent of eighth graders scored at the below basic level. In a news release, Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis described those findings as troubling but not surprising, pointing to similar statewide assessment results.
Lewis used the results to repeat his call to expand students’ access to high-quality classroom instruction aligned with Kentucky’s academic standards.
“If we don’t change the quality of learning experiences provided for students in classrooms, we shouldn’t expect student outcomes to change,” Lewis said. “Some of our students come to us with significant challenges, and it is those students who need great schools the most. Some Kentucky schools and districts are beating the odds and growing even our students with the greatest needs. Others are not. That has to change.”
Another stark finding revealed performance gaps between student groups and their white, more affluent peers.
Scale scores for fourth grade and eighth grade reading and math, for example, reveal disparities between white and black students and between students who do and do not qualify for participation in the nation’s free lunch program, a proxy for poverty.
“The systemic flaws in our system that allow and perpetuate such inequity must be changed,” Lewis said in the release. “Unless we acknowledge and boldly address those flaws, making policy and practice decisions that truly put students’ needs first, students in academic emergency will remain on the fast track to poverty, dependency and prison.”
In explaining the lack of progress, Ramsey pointed to declines in state funding for K-12 education and multiple revisions to state academic standards that have muddled what students are expected to know at each grade level.
“As a state, we’ve zeroed out investment in professional learning for our teachers,” Ramsey said, referring to cuts made during Kentucky’s last budget cycle that also cut funding for textbooks and instructional materials.
While state, per-pupil funding through the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky program is at a historic high, “that has not kept up with inflation since before the Recession,” Ramsey said.
Ahead of a legislative session in January, during which lawmakers will craft a two-year state budget, Ramsey urged greater investment in K-12 education.
“It’s critical that we stem the tide,” of decline, Ramsey said.
