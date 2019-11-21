Trade tariffs and broadband are the Kentucky Farm Bureau's top focus as the next General Assembly prepares to go into session.
KFB executives visited Bowling Green on Wednesday as part of their Fall Agriculture Tour, during which they visit a region of the state to have an open dialogue about the bureau's work with the General Assembly in forming agriculture legislation and to talk about any issues farmers have.
KFB President Mark Haney said trade and broadband connectivity are big components that will be brought up in the legislative session that begins in January.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement affects all farmers in Kentucky, according to Haney. The agreement remained in limbo in the U.S. House on Wednesday, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “refused to allow a vote” on the agreement.
“We have to trade,” Haney said. “Trade packages in Washington like the USMCA that replaced NAFTA kind of lingers right now in Congress and has turned out to be a political football right now. Things like that are so important to us and to our members, so we encourage and continue to call Congress to continue to push for the passage of that.”
Another issue – broadband coverage across rural parts of the state – continues to hinder farmers' production, according to Haney.
“Broadband coverage across the state is just sad,” he said. “If you live in town, if you live close to a county seat, you have pretty good coverage, but you don’t have to go out far to find that it is lacking. Cellphone coverage is not bad, but the data is just so slow. Everybody has to be able to download and run equipment, and we advertise via social media, we pay bills online. It is a big issue for us.”
While Haney did say President Donald Trump’s administration has allocated payments to grain farmers for aid, there has not been aid for livestock farming.
“There’s no safety net there for them,” he said. “Those folks are really hurting right now. If we could get trade packages, we could start shipping more pork, beef and other livestock, then the problem would take care of itself.”
KFB Vice President Eddie Melton talked about the addition of hemp farming in the state.
“It is an up-and-coming industry,” he said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty right now, though. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is the oversight of that … we picked about 16 growers that we think are progressive and growing hemp and we talked about what is important to them about this new industry. We want to make a slow methodical process as we get into this new industry and make sure the people we are dealing with that they get paid for the crop they are growing.”
Jeff Harper, who handles public relations for the KFB, talked about the upcoming swearing-in of Gov.-elect Andy Beshear in December and the time that he has to prepare a budget to present to the General Assembly.
“He has less than a month to get ready before the assembly comes to town," Harper said. "The biggest thing will be the state budget. It will be tight.
“Give or take a nickel or two, by the time you incarcerate, medicate and educate the people of this commonwealth, you spend about 90 percent of the general fund tax dollars,” Harper said. “Our priority is maintaining the Master Settlement Agreement.”
The settlement comes from state lawsuits against the major tobacco companies for Medicaid costs related to smoking. The agreement became effective Nov. 23, 1998.
“Those dollars are critically important to agriculture in rural Kentucky,” Harper said. “We obviously have to have a well-financed Department of Agriculture.”
