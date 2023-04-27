Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Auction set for May 1 By the Daily News Ann Marie Dotson Author email Apr 27, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will host a live auction at 8 a.m. May 1 to sell surplus items and confiscated hunting and fishing equipment.The auction will be held outdoors, rain or shine, at the department’s headquarters campus at 1 Sportsman’s Lane in Frankfort.This is the first auction that Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has conducted since May 2021 and its first live auction in three years due to pandemic restrictions limiting in-person events.A complete list of items available for sale is available on the department’s website (fw.ky.gov). Under state law, only qualified Kentucky residents may bid on confiscated items. Some items will require a criminal background check.Registration starts at 7 a.m. CDT on the day of the auction.Accepted forms of payment include cash, check, certified check, credit card or debit card. Checks over $5,000 will require a bank letter guaranteeing payment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Banking Finance The Economy Auction Law Ann Marie Dotson Editorial Assistant Author email Follow Ann Marie Dotson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDowntown now home to authentic pasta company'Say Yes to Express'; Warren East student creates cap decorating petitionBG man arraigned in attempted kidnapping caseWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsLonnie CowlesJoe Mitchell Motley'Best kept secret in Bowling Green' offers second chances on lifeBuilding permitsTyson Bowling Green to distribute 40,000 pounds of food SaturdayPlanning commission approves apartments, homes Images Videos National News Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care AP News Summary at 9:11 a.m. EDT Take Our Kids to Work Day org needs donations to come in too Jobless claims fall again with labor market churning along San Francisco to repeal boycott of anti-LGBTQ+ states POLITICAL NEWS How will we know if the US economy is in a recession? US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in Q1 in sign of slowdown Guardsman spoke of 'murder,' may still possess secrets: US Military sex assault reports rise, even as Army numbers fall US economy grew at a tepid 1.1% rate last quarter in sign that Fed's continuing rate hikes are causing a slowdown Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView