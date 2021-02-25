Kentucky is continuing to ramp up its rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, with Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announcing 119 additional sites across the state, bringing the state’s total to 410 locations.
Kentuckians can find a vaccine location by going online to vaccine.ky.gov.
“Don’t let anybody tell you differently – vaccinations are going incredibly well in Kentucky,” Beshear said, adding the state has used 98.5% of its initial vaccine allocation from the federal government. “That’s where we want to be.”
Beshear also announced 1,447 new coronavirus cases Thursday, including 43 new deaths. The state’s positivity rate fell to 5.67%. Locally, the Allen County Health Department reported five new coronavirus cases since Wednesday, bringing the total there to 1,786.
The Barren River District Health Department is expected to give its next regular case update Friday.
Exactly 646,836 Kentuckians have received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with the broad category of phase 1C – which includes all “essential” workers and anyone older than age 60 – slated to launch Monday.
There are, however, yawning gaps between Black and White Kentuckians when it comes to vaccine distribution.
Figures Beshear’s administration shared Monday said more than 400,000 White Kentuckians had received a coronavirus vaccine. That number for Black Kentuckians was 20,623.
Beshear has pointed to vaccine hesitancy in the Black community that follows decades of unethical medical studies that used African Americans as unconsenting guinea pigs.
To help overcome that, he’s recruited Black faith leaders to get the vaccine and advocate for it in their communities.
Among them is the prominent Black activist the Rev. Jim Thurman, president of the Lexington-Fayette County branch of the NAACP.
Thurman received his second dose of the vaccine Wednesday and said he was initially hesitant to get vaccinated because of unethical studies like the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. The experiment let hundreds of Black men in Alabama go without treatment for 40 years – even after penicillin became an effective treatment for the disease.
Still, Thurman said he came around to the life-saving value of vaccination against COVID-19.
“It’s a matter between life and death,” he said, according to The Associated Press.
Kentucky’s efforts to quickly roll out the vaccine aren’t being helped by people cutting in line, with Beshear reporting that about 1,000 Ohioans registered at a site in Covington in northern Kentucky.
“Today, we did learn that a number of Ohioans – about 1,000 – had scheduled at least through Saturday at our Covington facility. We have fixed their ability to sign up based on ZIP code,” Beshear said. “For the people that showed up and showed up for a vaccine, we did go ahead and vaccinate them because they’re people too and they can spread it.”
Coronavirus vaccines have limited viability after they’ve been removed from refrigeration and unthawed. Beshear said he would personally ask the federal government to make Kentucky whole by allowing it to tap into Ohio’s vaccine allocation.
Beshear also responded to questions about a cyberattack on the state’s public-facing unemployment insurance website that took down the site Wednesday but ultimately did not result in a compromise of users’ information.
The attackers attempted to brute-force their way into the website with random login usernames, the Kentucky Career Center said in a statement.
None of the login attempts were successful and no information was compromised, officials added, according to the AP.
“Our office was able to fend off the attack and keep the system only down for about an hour,” Beshear’s general counsel Amy Cubbage said Thursday. “The back-end of the system – where people work on the claims – was never down or affected. So we were still able to help,” process claims.
Cubbage said website administrators have added a CAPTCHA, a widely used security tool that requires users to check a box to verify they’re not a robot.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented