When Kentucky voters go to the polls in 409 of its 415 cities, only some races include candidates' party affiliation. Others are nonpartisan, meaning there is no Democrat, Republican or third party emblem next to their name on the ballot.
Several Republican state legislators want that to change.
This legislative session, Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, and Rep. Matt Lockett, R-Nicholasville, are sponsoring Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 50, twin bills that would make previously nonpartisan elections partisan.
If passed, the amended law would apply to all city, county and school board elections, except candidates running in independent school districts or at-large races "without a specific representation of a division or a ward."
During Kentucky Tonight on Monday, Thayer and Lockett said their rationale for the bill is to increase candidate transparency and accountability.
"I believe voters should have the most amount of info possible when they go into the pools to cast their votes, and the number one step we could take to tell people about who they’re voting for is for people to declare their political party," Thayer said.
"... I think that would result in a more informed electorate.”
The Kentucky League of Cities, a nonprofit association with a 69-member board including mayors, council members and other city elected officials, voted unanimously to oppose the bills.
"I’ve never seen a R or a D on a pothole," said KLC President and Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg. “At a time when we are trying to pull people back together, we don’t want to separate them at all.”
As the law stands, city leadership can already choose to conduct partisan city elections if they want.
Nonetheless, 409 Kentucky cities have chosen to keep races nonpartisan, Hamberg said. To mandate otherwise would be a "violation of home rule," the idea that a locality or region should be governed by its own citizens, he said.
Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott agrees. Though a lifelong Republican, he said that he does not support the measures.
"I believe that local needs to be able to decide elections for local," Alcott said. "If the state legislators really cared about local, they should ask us what we think."
He added that state legislators should not try to fix problems in a few areas with a "one size solution that doesn't fit all Kentucky communities," Bowling Green included.
Lockett said that while he's gotten a lot of negative feedback from locally elected officials, most of the people he hears from are in favor of making city elections partisan.
“I believe if you have the authority to raise taxes on voters, then those voters deserve to know everything about you as an official," he said. "How you will govern, how you might make decisions, where your decisions might be coming from."
Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, also appeared on Kentucky Tonight with Thayer and Lockett. He said the two Republicans' thinking isn't giving voters enough credit, and that policy positions matter more than the "initial behind your name."
"You can’t pigeonhole all Democrats, all Republicans in one category. It just doesn’t work," Thomas said. "That’s flawed thinking.”
