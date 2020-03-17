The Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa has begun delivering care packages to area senior citizens who are shut in during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Stay Strong Care Package Program started after numerous area stores began running out of supplies and the downtown Bowling Green hotel had to close its piano bar and restaurant following an statewide order Monday by Gov. Andy Beshear. Hotel owner Dan Murph decided the supplies left over at the hotel should be put to good use.
“We realized because we had to shut down the bar, restaurant and guests were canceling their reservations that we pretty much had an empty hotel and we realized there was a lot of supplies that was not being used that was in demand, from cleaning supplies to toilet paper,” said Murph.
“This is a way to maybe put a smile on someone’s face who is scared right now and say that we haven’t forgotten about you. The Kentucky Grand is in two of the hardest-hit industries by this virus – hotel and restaurant. But instead of doing nothing, it is and has always been our mission to serve and enrich our community. So, we are going to use this time to try and make the hotel a source of light in a time that seems very dark.”
The care packages include items such as a crossword puzzle book, a roll of toilet paper, tissues, a deck of cards, disinfectant wipes, prepackaged food items, a book, a personal card from the hotel staff and more. They are free and are being left on the front porch of seniors who have requested them.
“We have people doing drop-off deliveries,” Murph said. “We walk up to the door, leave the package, ring the doorbell with the glove we have on, and wave at them from the car and then we drive off. Everything is sanitary and sanitized. We have people making packages from home. People are also dropping off supplies at the front porch of our building on the right side under our Bluegrass sign.”
Murph hopes local residents, charities and stores will pitch in and help donate items to fill more care packages.
“We are now doing as many as we can on our own, but are looking for people and organizations to help us expand our outreach,” he said. “This is something that we hope will grow into something much larger over the coming weeks.”
Murph said the phone calls have been nonstop and that callers wanting supplies have been as far away as New York and Ohio.
“We obviously can’t deliver packages there, but it shows how major the need is,” Murph said. “We pretty much take them out every evening and we get a new list of names. We are looking for any sanitation supplies that can be dropped off to the hotel. We are having them drop off at the porch and once they drive off we pick them up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.”
Those interested in receiving the packages or contributing items or resources to be included may call The Kentucky Grand Hotel at 270-779-8988 or email management@kentuckygrand.com.
