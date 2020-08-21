A drive-in concert billed as an “Evening with the Kentucky Headhunters” will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the TJ Health Pavilion Parking Lot in Glasgow, Glasgow-Barren County Tourism announced Thursday.
The patriotic-themed concert in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks will honor first responders.
“We are excited to be able to have any sort of event,” Glasgow-Barren County Tourism Executive Director MacLean Lessenberry said. “Even though we will all be socially distanced, we are just excited to have something. In 2020, most of our events have gotten canceled because they were through peak tour season in the summer and then we have holiday events that are all seeming to get canceled as we get closer to them. We are super excited to be able to host anything where we can have a little joy and positivity and music.”
The Kentucky Headhunters began in 1968 when brothers Fred and Richard Young and cousins Greg Martin and Anthony Kenney formed as the Southern blues-rock band Itchy Brother before morphing into the Kentucky Headhunters in 1986. Their first album, 1989’s “Pickin’ On Nashville,” featured the hit single “Dumas Walker.” The album sold more than 2 million copies and won a Grammy Award, three Country Music Awards, an American Music Award and an Academy Of Country Music Award.
Lessenberry said the Glasgow event will be similar to an event the Kentucky Headhunters headlined in Beaver Dam earlier this summer.
“We are working with a professional production company that does this for a living, so they are well-versed in how to do these drive-in concerts,” she said.
Attendees will be required to abide by all safety regulations including masks required when not in vehicles or in designated individual vehicle set-up area, and social distancing at all lines.
All event staff, crew, outside vendors providing services and volunteers will strictly follow ”healthy at work” guidelines. Spaces are limited to cars, trucks or vans. Motorcycles, ATVs and trailers are prohibited. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed, but glass bottles of any type, alcoholic beverages, firearms and weapons of any kind are prohibited.
“It has been a huge community effort,” Lessenberry said. “We have everyone involved from the city to the county to the chamber of commerce to local groups who put this together. ... We are using a production company to help get this going, but our main priority over everything else has been following (U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, all the Kentucky state guidelines. That’s going to be our biggest priority through the planning period and the actual event.”
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday at GlasgowBarrenKY.com and are $20 per vehicle with a four-person limit per vehicle. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with vehicles parked in the order in which they arrive.
