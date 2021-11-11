Kentucky Museum’s ‘Christmas in Kentucky’ set to return

After last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, Western Kentucky University’s Kentucky Museum will host its 15th “Christmas in Kentucky” celebration.
Scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2, a number of attractions will be available such as ornament making, a magic show, a performance by the WKU Treblemakers and a chance to meet Big Red and Santa & Mrs. Claus.
Museum Education Curator Christy Spurlock said the free event brings in 600 to 1,200 people who often visit after the downtown Christmas parade.
“We are so excited, of course, to be able to host it,” Spurlock said. “It is always every year our largest event. It’s become a holiday tradition for many families. It also gives people an opportunity to see the new exhibits that we have.”
While most of the day’s offerings will be inside the museum, the Treblemakers will sing Christmas carols at the outside entrance at the beginning of the event, and gingerbread and cider will be available at the nearby Felts Log House at noon.
Spurlock said an “army of volunteers” makes the celebration possible. WKU’s Delta Zeta sorority will assist with ornament making.
“It’s just a great group effort, and we are so happy to bring this to the community,” Spurlock said. “We literally have children in our community who have grown up during this. People will stop me and tell me that they really look forward to it. ‘Christmas in Kentucky’ is really a love fest between the museum and the community.”
She said the museum encourages all visitors to wear masks, and all events are free. Atmos Energy is the event’s title sponsor.
New exhibits that are available for visitors to view include “Gazing Deeply: The Art & Science of Mammoth Cave” and “Styles &the gistofit.”
“Gazing Deeply” showcases how Mammoth Cave is being studied, interpreted and is inspiring action on environmental change. The other exhibit spotlights the many garments of former Bowling Green dressmaker Carrie Taylor, who began her business, the Mrs. A.H. Taylor Co., in 1878.
A detailed schedule of the museum’s Christmas celebration along with details on other exhibits can be found at www.wku.edu/kentucky museum/.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.