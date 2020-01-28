Entries are being accepted until Feb. 7 for the U.S. Bank Celebration of the Arts Exhibit at Western Kentucky University’s Kentucky Museum.
The exhibit will run from Feb. 29 to April 17.
The exhibit will feature various art mediums including paintings, watercolor, works on paper, fiber arts, ceramics and glass, sculptures, mixed media and photography.
The entrance fee is $20, and professional and amateur artists are invited, museum Director Brent Bjorkman said.
“There are a number of different artistic genres that are represented,” he said. “It really helps celebrate the creativity in our midst. For me personally, observing this I’ve seen different artists who might connect to this every year and I can see them do something very inventive and new and start to achieve better work. We usually have upward of 150 to 200 submissions.
“It is always a wonderful thing to have the sponsorship with U.S. Bank,” Bjorkman said. “It is a way to celebrate everything we have.”
Artists must be at least 18 years old and reside in Kentucky within a 65-mile radius of Bowling Green.
Entries are limited to one per artist. All work must be hand delivered and picked up.
– For more information and to fill out an online entry form, visit wku.edu/ken tuckymuseum/celebration_ entry.php.
