After a decade of plummeting state funding levels for higher education, Kentucky now ranks among the worst in the nation for college affordability.
Kentucky has the 8th worst college affordability, measured as the net cost of attending a four-year public institution as a share of median household income, according to a new report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
“I think that college affordability in our state is a crisis,” said Ashley Spalding, a senior policy analyst with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, which co-released the report Thursday with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Kentucky earned the same ranking last year from the CBPP, an anti-poverty research organization.
Since 2008, the cost of higher education has shifted increasingly to students in the form of tuition increases and rising student debt.
According to the report, Kentucky is one of the 19 states that have slashed funding for higher education by more than 20 percent per student between 2008 and 2018. Lawmakers spent 25.6 percent, or $2,792, less per Kentucky student in 2018 compared to 2008, the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy reports.
The report estimates that the average tuition at public universities in Kentucky grew by nearly 40 percent between 2008 and 2018 after adjusting for inflation. At the same time, median household income for Kentuckians has flatlined for almost two decades.
Students’ debt levels have also risen. A recent brief compiled by the KCEP showed that students graduating with debt (both public and private) jumped from 52 percent to 64 percent between 2004 and 2017. The average debt load also increased from $14,250 to $28,447.
“The state’s not saving money by making these cuts,” Spalding said. “In the end, it’s just shifting the cost to students.”
The shift in funding may also be hitting people of color particularly hard.
According to the KCEP, the average net price to attend a public, four-year school in Kentucky translated to 30 percent of median household income.
Kentucky is one of 17 states where black households would need to spend at least 40 percent of their incomes for a degree.
Similarly, the net price in 2017 represented 34 percent of Hispanic and Latino median household incomes, compared to 29 percent for white households, the KCEP reported.
To address the issue, the KCEP recommends that lawmakers pursue tax reform and create more revenue to restore funding cuts.
“As a state, we need to raise revenue,” Spalding said.
The full report is available to view at kypolicy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.