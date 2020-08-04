FRANKFORT – Kentucky posted lower numbers of new coronavirus cases Monday, but the governor braced the state for a potential increase in virus-related deaths after weeks of surging infections.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 323 additional virus cases, down significantly from daily totals in July that often totaled in the 500s and 600s – and sometimes higher.
July was the state’s “toughest month” in terms of total cases since the pandemic began, he said.
But on a day when he reported two more virus-related deaths statewide, the governor warned that the death toll could climb in August because of the escalating cases in July.
“Unfortunately, that will have ramifications because what we find is we lose Kentuckians several weeks to about a month after they test positive,” Beshear said. “And so having a rough month in terms of overall cases in July will likely mean we have a rough month in terms of Kentuckians that we lose in August.”
But the governor said recent trends in virus cases indicate his mask mandate is working.
New weekly virus case totals were surging at rates of about 50% before his order last month requiring most Kentuckians to wear masks in public, Beshear said. Since the mask mandate took effect, those weekly case increases slowed to 4% and 5%, he said.
“This shows you how important wearing that facial covering is and its impact that it can have pretty quickly,” the governor said.
He acknowledged there’s room for improvement on compliance with the mask order. He unveiled a statewide public service campaign – MaskUpKY – aimed at encouraging use of facial coverings.
“We know that if we can get the vast majority of Kentuckians to wear one every time they go in public, when you’re 6 feet away from somebody, that we can make a major difference,” Beshear said. “That we can get close to our old normal. If we want to get our kids back in school, if we want to save our economy and keep it open, if we want to protect one another – lives and health – we need every Kentuckian wearing a mask or a facial covering.”
In another encouraging sign, Kentucky’s positivity rate – a closely watched barometer reflecting the average number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 – was 5.18%, down significantly from about a week ago, Beshear said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some – especially older adults and people with existing health problems – it can cause more severe illness and be fatal.
Local cases
The Barren River District Health Department reported 3,767 cases in the region Monday, with 82 deaths.
The breakdown by cases/deaths by county was Barren, 325, 2; Butler, 291, 15; Edmonson, 100, 12; Hart, 101, 0; Logan, 307, 22; Metcalfe, 55, 2; Simpson, 142, 7; and Warren, 2,446, 22.
The Allen County Health Department – which is not part of the Barren River district – reported 214 cases and eight deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.