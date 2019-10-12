The Bluegrass State continues to rank among the worst states for obesity among youngsters eight years after formation of the Task Force on Childhood Obesity by the Kentucky General Assembly.
A report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation called "State of Childhood Obesity: Helping All Children Grow Up Healthy" released Thursday illustrates that Kentucky has made little progress.
According to the report that uses data from the National Survey of Children's Health, Kentucky has 93,600 young people age 10 to 17 who are classified as obese. That's a youth obesity rate of 20.8 percent, which puts Kentucky in a tie with Louisiana for the third-highest childhood obesity rate in the nation. Only Mississippi (25.4 percent) and West Virginia (20.9 percent) have higher rates.
Utah, at 8.7 percent, and Minnesota, at 9.4 percent, had the lowest childhood obesity rates.
At the time the task force was created in 2011, Kentucky had a childhood obesity rate of 21 percent and ranked third-worst among the 50 states.
The task force recommended and the General Assembly has implemented policies and programs related to improving nutrition and encouraging physical activity, but those have so far had little impact on the obesity numbers.
"The rate has remained relatively steady, and we continue to see deep disparities, with low-income youth at greater risk," said Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Senior Program Officer Jamie Bussel in a phone news conference. "It will take time to see a significant decline."
The nationwide childhood obesity rate of 15.3 percent has shown some improvement from the 16.1 percent rate of 2016, but RWJF President and CEO Richard Besser said more progress needs to be made.
"These new data show that this challenge touches the lives of far too many children in this country," Besser said in a news release. "The foundation is committed to reducing the rates of childhood obesity across the nation.
"We know it won't be easy or quick. We know it will require policy changes at every level of government, and we're working alongside others to implement shifts that will make it easier for kids and their families to be healthy."
Addressing the issue is important, Bussel said, because of the dangers of obesity among youngsters.
She pointed out that obesity can put young people at greater risk for several other diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer.
Bussel said research backs up the importance of addressing obesity at a young age. One study, in fact, found that 5-year-olds who were overweight were four times as likely as healthy-weight children to have obesity by age 14.
"It's much more cost-effective to address this in the early years," Bussel said. "The likelihood is greater that they will maintain that healthy weight through adulthood."
The latest statistics on childhood obesity reveal some disparities in race and income levels that Besser believes need to be addressed.
Black (22.2 percent) and Hispanic (19 percent) youth had obesity rates significantly higher than those for white (11.8 percent) and Asian (7.3 percent) youth.
"These differences by race, ethnicity and geography did not happen by chance," Besser said. "They are a result of discriminatory policies and systems that have been in place for decades. However, we have the power to change these outcomes and make our nation a more equitable society. The more we understand the barriers to good health, the more we can do to address them."
More information about the RWJF report can be found at the stateofchildhoodobesity.org website.
