An additional 147 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky is the state's biggest single-day increase yet, according to an update Tuesday by Gov. Andy Beshear in Frankfort.
Meanwhile, the Barren River District Health Department reported nine new area cases in a news release Tuesday. These include the first case to be reported in Hart County, along with one additional case in both Edmonson and Simpson counties and six new cases in Warren County.
Beshear also announced that at least 65 people diagnosed with the virus statewide have reportedly died, an increase of seven since Monday. He added that a death reported Monday was incorrect, so the total entering Tuesday was 58.
Statewide, 1,649 more tests in the commonwealth have been reported since Monday, according to kycovid19.ky.gov, bringing the total to date to 21,604.
At least 306 people diagnosed with the virus have recovered, according to Beshear.
The 61 total cases in the eight-county Barren River district consist of two in Barren County, two in Butler County, six in Edmonson County, four in Logan County, 14 in Simpson County and 32 in Warren County.
As of Tuesday, three more people in the region have reportedly recovered, bringing the total in the district to 17. One person in the area to date has reportedly died from the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.