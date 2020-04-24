The number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky rose to 3,779 on Friday, with 322 newly confirmed cases – the largest single-day increase to date, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
"We still believe we are generally plateaued," Beshear said during his daily briefing in Frankfort. "That means that we'll have days that we're up, and we'll have days that we're down."
The governor also announced 9 additional deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths statewide to 200.
Meanwhile, Warren County now has 207 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to an update posted Friday evening to the Barren River District Health Department's website. Overall, the health department's eight-county district has 344 confirmed cases, including 79 in Butler County, 20 in Simpson County, 14 in Barren County, 13 in Edmonson County, eight in Logan County and three in Hart County. There are no confirmed cases in Metcalfe County.
Of those 344 cases, 78 have recovered, according to a news release from the health department.
There are at least eight cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
Beshear also said Friday the state-run drive-through testing site scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday at South Warren High School in Bowling Green is already fully booked.
– This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.