After his district signed on to a lawsuit alleging that a new school-choice law violates Kentucky’s constitution, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton recently outlined other issues with the legislation.
Addressing the Warren County Board of Education on Thursday, Clayton shared an update from a Kentucky Association of School Superintendents summit, which honed in on House Bill 563.
“It’s not a school-choice bill,” Clayton told the board, pushing back on what he described as a misleading narrative in the media.
House Bill 563, which lawmakers enacted in March after overcoming opposition from many educators and a veto from Gov. Andy Beshear, allows private donors to receive tax credits for contributions to education opportunity accounts.
These accounts can be used for private school tuition in Kentucky’s most populated counties, including Warren County. Critics, including Kentucky’s Council for Better Education, contend the law will divert tens of millions in taxpayer dollars from Kentucky’s treasury.
Its supporters – including some superintendents in small, independent school districts – view the law as a win for students, particularly because of a provision that makes it easier for students to attend schools outside the district where they live.
Under the law, school districts must create policies for nonresident students and “upon allowing nonresident pupil enrollment, the policy shall allow nonresident children to be eligible to enroll in any public school located within the district.”
The provision further lays out that “the policy shall not discriminate between nonresident pupils, but may recognize enrollment capacity, as determined by the local school district.”
The Council for Better Education, which filed suit in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort to challenge the law, has said the scholarship tax credit provision will funnel $125 million in state funds to private schools. It does not challenge the nonresident provision, however.
The nonresident aspect of House Bill 563 dominated much of the discussion at last week’s superintendent summit in Frankfort, Clayton told the board.
Clayton noted that while the law does allow students to attend school outside of the district where they live, school boards ultimately get to set the terms of how that will work. “That’s not school choice, that’s not parent choice,” he said.
Clayton said Kentucky’s superintendents will keep making their concerns about House Bill 563 known to state lawmakers.
“We are thankful and grateful that our legislators have recognized that there’s more work to be done, and it’s my hope that we’re able to shape that second half of the bill in such a way that it doesn’t create greater inequities” in the state, he said.
As for the lawsuit challenging the scholarship tax credit provision of House Bill 563, Clayton said that’s “moving forward.”
Tad Pardue, attorney for the Warren County Board of Education, said the Council for Better Education is waiting for the defendants to respond to the lawsuit.
Defending the lawsuit, Clayton said Kentucky’s public school districts have been “woefully underfunded” for years. He noted that, for years, Kentucky hasn’t fully funded the cost of full-day kindergarten, leaving districts to pick up the tab.
Warren County Board of Education Chairman Kerry Young also defended the lawsuit. The district is spending $8,000 to $9,000 to win back potentially millions of dollars in state funds, he said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.