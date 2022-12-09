Kentucky is set to receive $5.8 million to further its broadband expansion and deployment through the Biden-Harris administration’s Internet for All initiative at a time when expanding high-speed internet has been a priority for governments across southcentral Kentucky.
The initiative, which is run through the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, will direct money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in November 2021 to all 50 states for internet infrastructure.
The NTIA announced that Kentucky will receive $5 million from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program and $874,000 from the Digital Equity Act.
According to the NTIA, the BEAD funds will be used for multiple purposes, including:
•identifying unserved and underserved locations;
•increasing the capacity of Kentucky’s broadband office;
•mapping broadband-related assets to identify existing activities that support the project’s goal and identification of resources and the gaps in access, affordability and adoption that the grant funds are intended to address;
•collaborating with Kentucky’s State Digital Equity Plan; and
•promoting local engagement with unserved, underserved and underrepresented communities to better understand barriers to adoption.
The Federal Communications Commission’s most recent broadband map estimates that Kentucky has 283,701 locations unserved by high-speed internet, which is 15.05% of the state’s homes and businesses, said Megan Sandfoss, executive director of Kentucky’s Office of Broadband Development.
Additionally, 76,886 (4.08%) locations are underserved, meaning the best available internet download and upload speed is 25/3 megabits per second.
Expanding high-speed internet has been a priority for governments across southcentral Kentucky in recent years.
“When major employers are looking to expand or move to a community, high-speed internet access is often among the site selection criteria along with access to other utilities like water, sewer and energy,” Sandfoss said in an email. “Communities without high-speed internet access are not selected for these economic growth opportunities.”
Kentucky is also receiving a $874,236.13 grant through the Digital Equity Act to go toward development of a statewide digital equity plan focused on the areas and populations most disproportionately affected by lack of high speed internet, like parts of rural Kentucky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release that the Internet for All grant “will bring transformational change to the commonwealth to benefit Kentuckians for generations to come” when combined with the investments the state has already made into broadband expansion and deployment.
“The digital divide – inequality of access to digital information and resources – was laid bare during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Beshear. “People with reliable high-speed internet access could work, attend school, shop, and receive medical care without leaving home, and those without it could not. As more educational and employment opportunities develop online, those still without access to reliable internet access remain left behind.”
Each state has five years from the grant award date to use the funds, but extensions are possible if there are delays.
Sandfoss said that the largest barrier to broadband deployment is a lack of matching funds from internet service providers and/or local governments. The Internet for All grants do not include matching funds requirements and let the states and localities lead the charge.
“The key differences between this and prior efforts are one, this isn’t a top-down program run out of (Washington). Communities have a seat at the table and their voices will be heard,” said Evan Feinman, BEAD director at NTIA. “And two, there are finally going to be the financial resources necessary to truly get the job done and provide internet service to everyone in America.”
To review the accuracy of FCC map data for your home or business, visit https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home.