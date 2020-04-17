On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 134 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky, bringing the state total to 2,522.
Beshear said Thursday that he thought Friday's positive case update would be "one of the highest" yet due to belated data coming in, but it turned out better than he expected.
"(A) number of the cases that I thought we would see today were second cases of people who were recovering," Beshear said, meaning the people had already tested positive for the virus but took another test once they were recovered to make sure.
In addition, he noted that some cases reported before Friday's update were incorrect because the tested patients live outside Kentucky or the confirmation was a duplicate.
He also announced that the average age of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kentucky is 52 years old.
There have been 137 total deaths in Kentucky as Beshear said eight more people died due to the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
In a news release Friday, the Barren River District Health Department confirmed 22 more cases, increasing the total in its eight-county district to 184. The 184 cases include 82 in Warren County, 59 in Butler County, 19 in Simpson County, eight in Logan County, seven in Edmonson County, seven in Barren County and two in Hart County. Metcalfe County has no confirmed cases.
The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the district remains at five: two in Simpson County and three in Butler County. A second fatality in Simpson and two additional fatalities in Butler County were all reported this week.
In Allen County, the local health department – which is not part of the Barren River district – posted on social media Friday afternoon that there are at least seven confirmed cases.
