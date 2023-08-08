It was hard to find a seat in Leila Davis’ home on Saturday.
Friends, family and neighbors streamed through her front garden, abloom with black-eyed Susans, to send Davis happy wishes on the eve of her 100th birthday Tuesday.
“It’s hard to believe that a person can live to be 100,” the birthday girl said, flanked by her loved ones. “Enjoy every moment. Life goes fast, so you might as well enjoy it.”
The celebration was made all the more notable due to Davis' one-of-a-kind life.
Born in Crimea in 1923, the Bolsheviks banished her family to Siberia in the late 1920s to join Davis’ exiled father. The family returned to Crimea after her father’s death, later escaping to Romania during World War II. Her family was then taken to Germany, where she met her husband, Metcalfe County native Ralph Davis, in Berlin after the war.
"Memories of a Kentucky War Bride," the book Leila penned to document her younger days, detailed the pair's first encounter.
Leila, seeking penicillin for a sore throat, made a trip to visit some American medics. Ralph, a young G.I., approached her to ask what was wrong and Leila, not knowing the English word for throat, replied: "My thing hurts."
After a few visits for treatment the pair started going to movies and dances together, eventually wedding in 1946. Ralph and his “war bride” came to Bowling Green in 1947 so he could attend Western Kentucky University on the G.I. Bill.
Save for a couple years in Missouri and in Ralph’s home county, Leila has called Bowling Green her home ever since.
“Mother is so in love with Bowling Green,” said Suzanne Gallagher, Leila’s eldest daughter. “She cannot imagine another place she’d be more excited about. She thinks it’s the most beautiful place there is.”
Gallagher called her mother the “most patriotic person you’ve ever seen.”
“She’s always talking about freedom,” she said. “Having grown up under communism, she is just so patriotic and so loving of this country.”
Gallagher said her parents managed the Bowling Green Country Club for a period in the mid ‘50s before Leila was offered a job running the executive dining room at the old Citizens National Bank.
It was this career of catering that got Leila’s cooking noticed county-wide. Gallagher called her mother a “food magician.”
“She grew up where people were hungry,” Gallagher said. “And the thing that you can do (to help) is you can share your food. She loves to feed people.”
Gallagher said her mother’s country ham and biscuits were a favorite of hers growing up. She said Leila didn’t necessarily teach Gallagher how to cook, but “she taught me what good food tastes like.”
“You cannot come to mother’s house without eating something, I don’t care if you’re hungry or not,” she said. “You come here, you will eat something.”
Sometime around Leila’s 91st birthday, Gallagher said she came up with the idea to record her mother’s cooking for a YouTube channel named “In the Kitchen with Leila.”
“We made a number of them, she would do the demo and I would video it,” Gallagher said. “At the end she would always say, ‘I’m almost 92, and if I can do it you can do it.’ She loved to say that.”
Besides cooking, Gallagher said Leila loved tending to her garden and would offer cuttings to guests.
“She had colon cancer and we took her to Vanderbilt, and she took flowers to the surgeon that she’d never met,” Gallagher said. “The surgeon said this is the first person who has brought me flowers. She is just remarkable.”
Linda Morgan, Davis’ long-time friend, echoed Gallagher’s thoughts on Leila’s character.
“She’s like another mother to me,” Morgan said. “I just fell in love with her and she’s the best cook. I’m so thankful that I met her.”
Former Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Pat Goad, another good friend, said Leila treats everyone with kindness regardless of their position in town.
“She rubbed elbows with important people in the community, and whether they’re important people or an everyday person she doesn’t see those any differently,” Goad said.
Carol Heil has been a neighbor to Davis for nearly two decades. The two became fast friends after Heil moved from Michigan 18 years ago.
“We did a lot of fun things together, we just made the rounds everywhere,” Heil said. “We had a good time, and now we’ve got the memories.”
She said the two were first introduced after Heil left her new pair of birkenstocks out in the garage.
“When I came out to put them on, there was only one shoe,” she said. “The next afternoon Leila comes over with the other shoe. Her dog had gotten it.”
Heil said Leila was never one to complain.
“She always saw the good in everything and she’s so happy to be here,” Heil said.
Leila’s son-in-law, Kevin Hennessy, said he credited her faith and positive outlook for getting her through a rough and chaotic upbringing.
“I think it’s just a matter of her perseverance, and the fact that she’s kept a positive attitude her entire life,” Kevin said. “She’s a very spiritual woman, believes very much in God, and I think that’s what’s kept her going for so long.”
Gallagher said she was just happy to see her mother content and glad after so many years.
“She can’t walk right now, what she can do is limited, but she is so cheerful,” she said. “If you have the good fortune to live to be 100, be cheerful.”