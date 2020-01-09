Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo announced it will send 50 percent of its proceeds in January to help fight the Australian wildfires that have burned the continent and affected millions of animals.
“Because of all the wildfires that have been happening in Australia, I myself am from South Australia, so the zoo owners and myself have been brainstorming different ways that we can help,” said Mick McGill, general manager of Kentucky Down Under. “What we came up with is the entire month of January we will be donating 50 percent of the zoo’s proceeds to Australia’s Zoo … that money will go directly toward the care and treatment of animals that have been directly affected by the fires.”
McGill said he hopes traffic picks up at the zoo this month.
“We have been getting a lot of phone calls with people interested,” he said. “It is the time where everyone is going to be at work and school. We won’t start seeing the numbers until the weekend. We are starting to see more traffic than normal, but we don’t know what it will look like. We are hoping to get slammed. That is a great problem to have. The more people come in, the more we can donate to these animals and we are trying to get the word out as much as we can.”
McGill said he is in regular contact with his friends and family in Australia.
“They are struggling with it,” he said. “My friends and family are all back in Australia, particularly South Australia right now is dealing with the fires. My uncle posted a photo of his skyline just looking out his front porch and the entire sky is on fire. They are all safe, though … unfortunately, it is not the same story for the animals and for thousands of other people. I’ve been staying in communication with them.”
McGill said the eucalyptus trees pose a large problem.
“The eucalyptus is a highly flammable oil,” McGill said. “So, it is not a typical fire that will burn itself out eventually. This fire, once it gets a hold of these trees, they will just explode in a lot of situations.”
Kentucky Down Under is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $25.95 for adults 15 and older and $15.95 for children ages 4-14.
The senior citizens, military, first responder, CDL holder and college student discount price is $19.95 and ID must be presented to receive the discount.
AAA members also receive a 10 percent discount.
The zoo is at 3700 L&N Turnpike Road in Horse Cave.
– For more information, visit kentuckydownunder.com.
