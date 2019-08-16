He's an antiques collector, trader and museum operator who styles himself as Kentuckyana Jones and opened Treasure Trove Park this summer in Cave City to show off some of his artifacts.
His real name is Michael Barrick, and he was ordered Thursday to serve 33 months in prison and pay more than $1.4 million in restitution, the consequences of what federal prosecutors said was a scheme to swindle at least six banks by obtaining loans under false pretenses.
Barrick, 56, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to five counts of bank fraud, admitting to allegations in an indictment that he participated in a series of cons from 2007 to 2012, enlisting three people in illegal acts that involved submitting falsified financial documents, putting forth a straw buyer for properties Barrick owned and selling nonexistent businesses.
Barrick made a handful of payments on each of the loans before defaulting.
The 11 different fraudulent acts resulted in losses to the banks totaling $1,411,476.12, which Barrick has been ordered to repay.
Barrick's three co-defendants – Roger Hagan, Garry Hammer and Lorri Hughes – also pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud and were given credit for time served and ordered to pay restitution in various amounts at their sentencing hearings Thursday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David Weiser said Barrick's co-defendants were largely respected professionals who would likely have never seen the inside of a courtroom were it not for their involvement in the frauds perpetrated by Barrick, but their roles in each of the schemes were relatively minor.
"We continue to have some concerns about Mr. Barrick's acceptance of responsibility," Weiser said in court during Thursday's sentencing hearing in Bowling Green. "Over the course of this investigation we've received reports of other fraudulent activities from multiple states."
A federal grand jury returned indictments against Barrick and his three co-defendants in 2016.
For nearly the entire pendency of the case, Barrick represented himself. An attorney he hired in 2018 filed a motion to withdraw her representation two months after entering the case, citing a fundamental disagreement with Barrick that created a strain in the attorney/client relationship.
Barrick filed a number of motions while the case was pending, many of them alluding to what he said was his involvement cooperating with federal law enforcement investigating a crime ring encompassing multiple illegal acts in several states.
That information would not have been able to come out at trial, with Weiser successfully having argued that it would have distracted the jury from determining Barrick's guilt or innocence on the bank fraud charges.
Given a chance to address the court Thursday, Barrick admitted he "made a lot of wrong moves along the way," but also made references to recordings he had of meetings with investigators about the unrelated crime ring investigation and questioned the truth of some of the allegations in the indictment.
"What bothers me the most is I don't think that proper truth and justice is out there," Barrick said. "As I get older, I hope I get wiser, and I've learned some hard, hard lessons out of all this."
Barrick requested to be placed on home incarceration and be allowed to work at Treasure Trove Park while paying down his restitution, but U.S. Senior District Judge Joseph McKinley said a prison term was necessary.
"It just seems to me that you want to blame somebody else or say, 'They're worse than I am,' " McKinley said. "You may be really proud of (the park) and it may have some potential, maybe I'm not the dreamer that you are, but I don't see that as having the potential to help you pay that $1.4 million in five years."
Hagan was an acquaintance of Barrick's who was presented as a straw buyer for properties Barrick owned, court records said.
Using false financial information, Hagan qualified for loans to buy the properties, receiving kickbacks from Barrick for taking part in the scheme.
Hagan only owned the properties on paper, however, as Barrick paid closing costs and insurance and made a few mortgage payments before defaulting on the loans.
McKinley ordered Hagan to pay $1,072,946.91 in restitution.
Hagan's attorney, Scott Wendelsdorf, said his client fell victim to Barrick's "uncanny ability ... to instill an irrational faith in people."
"They get sucked into a situation like this not realizing it is illegal," Wendelsdorf said in court. "This is a man who should have seen Mr. Barrick coming. Mr. Hagan should have realized, before he did, that what he did was illegal."
Hammer, 52, was a loan officer at Monticello Bank and an acquaintance of Barrick's who prosecutors said took none of the normal steps to confirm the information in falsified loan documents Hughes provided.
Hammer then combined his loan authority with that of an unwitting bank employee to approve the financing.
One of the loans went toward the $179,880 purchase of a purported wholesale mattress outlet Barrick owned in Tennessee. Another business actually occupied the address, court records said.
With his banking career over, Hammer has found work as a hearing instrument specialist, according to his attorney, Scott Cox.
Hammer was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
"I got swept into something I didn't see coming," Hammer said in court. "I want to live the rest of my life the way I've lived my life."
Hughes, who was romantically involved with Barrick, was involved in a separate transaction of a wholesale mattress warehouse purportedly located in Elizabethtown.
Barrick helped Hughes submit a fraudulent financial statement and a forged letter from her employer that resulted in an approved loan.
A McDonald's was at the address listed for the mattress warehouse, Hughes received $20,000 for her participation and Barrick defaulted on the loan, court records show.
McKinley ordered Hughes, 38, to pay 169,840.63 in restitution.
