The law office of Kerrick-Bachert opened its doors at the Western Kentucky University Innovation Campus on Monday morning, adjusting to its temporary quarters following last week’s fire that claimed the firm’s home on State Street.
“This worked out great,” Scott Bachert said. “They’ve been great hosts and it’s a good facility.”
As the work week began, the last of the firms’ computers were being set up and phones were on their way to staff’s new desks.
“They’re answering the phone and forwarding (calls) to our cell phones,” Bachert said. “Technology is a wonderful thing. If we’ve learned nothing from COVID, we’ve learned how to work remotely.”
He said the Kerrick name had been attached to the 1025 State St. address since 1983, with Bachert arriving in 2014 following a merger.
The firm's longtime home was torched by a fire that began in the wee hours of Friday, leading to an all-day battle that blocked off major roadways and blanketed downtown with smoke.
Warren County Property Value Administration data indicates that the fire's victim was built in 1900. The historic structure was also the home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s Bowling Green local office and Dezign Tees, a custom shirt printing store.
According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, it initially responded to multiple reports of smoke and fire coming from the Presbyterian Church on State Street at 1:45 a.m. in the morning. Soon after, more units were dispatched to a fire alarm at 1025 State St.
Due to the advanced stages of the fire, a second alarm was activated, bringing more units to the scene. A request was given to the Richardsville and Alvaton fire departments to assist.
According to BGFD, prior knowledge of the structure’s hazards posed a risk to firefighters, including weakened floors with holes, an open elevator shaft and a heavy fire load.
Firefighters quickly discovered that the fire involved the neighboring businesses at 1029 and 1023 State St. Each business was showing zero or low visibility.
Portions of the building began to deteriorate, which included the collapse of the building’s roof and portions of its exterior walls. Crews were forced to remain in a safe zone throughout the fight.
BGFD fire investigators began their documentation of the incident as operations were underway. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing by both the fire department and the Bowling Green Police Department.
“We will also be working alongside the ATF as they have begun their own investigation,” the department said.
Katie McKee, BGFD’s public information officer, told the Daily News it could be “several months” before an origin and cause is determined.
According to BGFD, more than 75 of its personnel and 15 fire apparatus responded to the scene across 17 hours of work. No injuries were reported.
Bachert said he and a few co-workers visited the site over the weekend to see what they could salvage.
“A couple of us were able to get some personal items out of the office on the first floor,” Bachert said.
He said most of the lawyers’ offices were on the second story, and as such they were not able to recover anything.
“It’s principally going to be the personal memorabilia that is lost. Licenses, diplomas,” Bachert said. “Which all can be duplicated. But family photos, personal memorabilia, those sorts of things – everybody has lost them.”
Bachert said his office is “kind of in the middle” of the bottom floor. He said what remained was heavily water damaged, with a “lot of insulation that had dropped from the ceiling.”
He said he had some Civil-War era maps and an August 1862 Harper’s Weekly article posted on his wall, which have “generally survived.”
Bachert said the firm will eventually begin looking for a permanent space, but right now the goal is for the office to get its legs back underneath it.
“I imagine it’ll be a couple weeks before we turn to that,” he said. “Don’t know if we’ll come back downtown or move out, but my guess is the first instinct will be to come back downtown.”
Bachert said clients have been accommodating throughout the ordeal, offering conference space if needed. He said other lawyers have agreed to necessary extensions and continuances.
“I couldn’t tell you the number of phone calls and text messages I’ve received with thoughts and prayers from clients or other people in the community,” he said.
According to business records and Sanborn maps provided by the City-County Planning Commission, the structure has been home to a wide variety of enterprises throughout its lifetime.
Maps from 1909 show that the 1029 State St. address, how home to Paul's office, used to house cobbler. A 1914 map shows that 1027-29 State St. was split as an armory and a wagon repository.
According to records from 1927, the address marked as "1025 1/2 State St." was home to the Rollaway Skating Rink.
Records from 1952 indicate 1029 State St. housed the Western Kentucky Gas Co. and the rest of the building was occupied by the American Hardware Company.
Records from 1965 show the Lois-Glyn School of Beauty Culture operating out of 1025 State St. and Royal Music Co. tucked away next door at 1023, where it remained until 2011.
On Monday morning, the skeleton of the historic building sat quietly, tangled in police tape and covered in soot. Piles of bricks remained on the front sidewalk and a distinct smoky smell was still present.
A bright orange Scott & Ritter Inc. excavator stood watch by the forlorn structure while ATF personnel milled about in the side parking lot.
A representative of the heavy utility construction business told the Daily News that the company does not yet have a set date for demolition, as it is waiting for insurance procedures to wrap up.
Bachert said the firm is trying to put its best foot forward and continue on with business as usual.
“In fact, I think Tom Kerrick is down in Warren Circuit Court this morning arguing a motion,” he said. “We’re still standing and going.”