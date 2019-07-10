Bowling Green attorney Thomas N. Kerrick will serve as president-elect of the Kentucky Bar Association for a one-year term that began July 1.
Kerrick took his oath of office at the 2019 KBA convention in Louisville.
The KBA Board of Governors oversees management of the KBA, an independent agency of the Kentucky Supreme Court. The board assists the court in regulating the practice of law in Kentucky, including lawyer discipline and continuing legal education.
Additionally, it works to promote the efficiency and improvement of the judicial system.
Kerrick is a shareholder with Kerrick Bachert Attorneys at Law in Bowling Green. He practices in the areas of personal injury, products liability, professional liability and insurance litigation.
He has served on the KBA Board of Governors since 2013.
Kerrick has been an active alumnus for the University of Kentucky College of Law, serving as a director for the College of Law Alumni Board and as president to the Alumni Association for three years, from 1997-2000. He has also been active in the Bowling Green community by serving on various boards, including Crimestoppers, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Rotary and Leadership Bowling Green Alumni Association and being a Little League coach for various sports.
Kerrick received his undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky and his J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law. He is a member of the Bowling Green, Kentucky and American Bar associations. He is also a member of the Kentucky Justice Association and the Kentucky Defense Counsel, as well as the American Board of Trial Advocates.
