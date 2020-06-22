Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, a nonprofit organization, and some local churches have come up with a plan to help Warren County residents get to the county’s one polling location Tuesday for the primary election.
Postponed from the original date of May 19 because of the coronavirus pandemic, this election was conducted mostly by absentee ballot under a plan worked out by Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams.
But, like most counties, Warren County has one polling place – Phil Moore Park – open on Tuesday.
Kentuckians for the Commonwealth member Megan Adkins was fearful that many local residents who weren’t able to order an absentee ballot online or simply didn’t trust the absentee voting process would miss out on casting their votes without transportation to the park on Scottsville Road.
Working with local churches and the campaign team of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker, Adkins helped pull together a plan to shuttle voters to Phil Moore Park and its 10 voting stations.
“There will be six different locations where people can catch a ride to the park,” Adkins said.
She said a charter bus provided by the Booker campaign will be transporting voters from Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 175 Graham Drive and from Lampkin Park on Morgantown Road.
“That bus will run every 30 minutes to an hour (starting about 7 a.m. and lasting until the polls close at 6 p.m.),” Adkins said. “We’ll have one bus running between those two stops and the polling place.”
In addition, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth has worked out transportation in smaller vans running from four locations: First Christian Church on State Street, Southern Lanes on Scottsville Road, Bowling Green Towers on College Street and Henry F. Moss Middle School on Russellville Road.
The plan calls for buses to leave those four locations at 10 a.m. and again at 3 p.m.
Adkins said Kentuckians for the Commonwealth has arranged for tents to be set up at the park so people will have a sheltered place to wait, and she also expects at least one food truck to be on site.
She said those who can’t make it to one of the bus locations can call the Housing Authority of Bowling Green at 270-843-6071 to arrange transportation.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
