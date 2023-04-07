Kidnapping and other criminal charges against a Bowling Green man will be sent to a grand jury after his alleged victim reportedly notified a city firefighter that she was being held against her will.
Kyrus Huffman, 48, appeared Wednesday in Warren District Court for preliminary hearing in two criminal cases against him.
Huffman was arrested March 30 by the Bowling Green Police Department in one case on charges of kidnapping, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
After Huffman was taken into custody, police executed a search warrant at his North Sunrise Drive home, which led to him also being charged with three counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BGPD Officer Jennifer Owen testified at the preliminary hearing, saying that police were called to the 1500 block of North Sunrise Drive on the morning of March 30 after a woman ran to a Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter and reported that she had been kept against her will at Huffman’s home.
Owen testified that the woman reported needing police for a domestic violence incident and that she had bruising around her left eye and a knot on her forehead when officers first encountered her.
The woman reported having gone to Huffman’s house earlier on the night of March 29 and encountering another woman there who confronted her, causing her to leave and return a couple of hours later.
Owen said the woman had returned to collect some of her belongings from the house and told police that Huffman wanted to talk with her, with Huffman claiming the other woman was someone who needed a ride.
The conversation led to an argument, with Huffman reportedly striking the woman in the face, causing her nose to bleed, Owen said.
“(The woman) advised that Huffman told her she could not leave looking like a battered woman,” Owen said.
The woman reported that Huffman told her to take off her clothes so that she would not run outside and then attempted to use a belt to restrain her in a kitchen chair.
Owen said that the woman asked Huffman for some clothing at some point, and when she was given some pants she “make a break for the door” but tripped on something in the yard outside and was tackled by Huffman, who brought her back into the house.
Huffman is then accused of choking the woman, putting a knee to her chest and threatening to kill her as he displayed a gun.
“She stated that if he had a chance and could get away with it, she was afraid that he would kill her,” Owen said.
The woman reported that she was able to leave the house by telling Huffman she needed to get in touch with drug court and that she ran toward a nearby firefighter to report the incident.
Owen testified that when she contacted the woman three days later for pictures of her injuries, the woman responded by saying she wanted to recant her allegations and said that she had not been kidnapped or strangled.
“It’s common practice for victims to recant,” Owen said, adding that there was evidence that Huffman had been in contact with the woman since his arrest.
Huffman remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.