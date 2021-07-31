What began as a fun project to brew his own kombucha fermented into a fruitful business venture for Kilian Ballou – one of the young entrepreneurs at this year’s Kids Market, hosted at Bowling Green’s Community Farmers Market on Saturday.
“I’ve got raspberry, blackberry and triple mint – it has three kinds of mint,” Kilian said, pitching his products as dad grappled nearby to unfurl a sign advertising Kilian’s kombucha. This wasn’t Kilian’s first rodeo; Kilian knows his kombucha.
“If you know it, it’s pretty easy actually,” Kilian said, describing the process for brewing kombucha, which is really just fermented tea that’s naturally rich in probiotics and healthy organic acids.
Along with Kilian’s kombucha stall, others populated the Community Farmers Market parking lot, each crewed by kids selling cookies, string art, lemonade and tie dye shirts, among other crafty commodities.
“A lot of our vendors at the market have pulled together to make it happen for the kids,” said Laura Beth Fox-Ezell, who manages the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road.
The Kids Market was held as the “grand finale” for the farmers market’s Kids Club.
Sponsored by Graves Gilbert Clinic, the program offers kids free $2 vouchers to spend on whatever they like at the market each week. They also get recipes from the market’s dietitian and get to taste them each week in the market’s kitchen.
From yoga demos to soil workshops, the Kids Club has offered participants new programming each week over the last two months, Fox-Ezell said.
“We pulled together some of the kids who were enrolled in that Kids Club and asked them if they wanted to set up and sell their stuff at the market,” she said. “So far it’s going great.”
Fun is at the forefront, but the larger aim is to get kids interested in healthier foods while also teaching them how to shop for themselves, Fox-Ezell said.
“I just had a parent tell me today that they make the recipe that we pass out every single week and they try something new every single week,” Fox-Ezell said.
At another stand, Maria Marklin helped her three young children sell their creations, including homemade soap made of beeswax.
“We’re a homeschool family, and this year we’ve talked about pioneers,” she said. “We’ve learned about American history and we’ve learned a lot about how to make your own stuff.”
“It’s our first year doing this, but it’s just fun to meet other families,” Marklin said.