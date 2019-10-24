After landing in the “final four” four times, South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block was awarded the $110,000 impact grant Tuesday by the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky.
With the grant, the nonprofit’s puppetry program targeting child abuse education will now become available to 27,000 kindergarten through sixth grade students in the region.
“It’s a big dream realized,” said Ashley Reynolds, executive director of Kids on the Block. “One hundred percent of schools will get access to the program. Out of our 19 topics, the greatest need is for child abuse prevention.”
The nonprofit aims to start a dialogue with children, parents and teachers that child abuse is not a taboo subject. The age-appropriate education can help prevent or promote intervention in physical, emotional and sexual abuse, Reynolds said.
Although puppets might appear antiquated, they’re actually an effective method of communicating with children, according to Jennifer Wethington, executive director of the Community Foundation.
“They really made a point to stress that yes, they’re puppets. But they’re providing a message to children that children will otherwise never hear. That they can say no. They can tell another adult that’s something’s happening to them,” Wethington said.
The program also helps children from healthy homes empathize with children experiencing abuse, Wethington said.
In the past seven years, the Women’s Fund has distributed $725,000 to community nonprofits working to improve the lives of women and children.
Previously, the Women’s Fund awarded $110,000 to Habitat for Humanity in 2018, $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson in 2017, $90,000 to the Salvation Army of Bowling Green in 2016, $85,000 to Haven4Change in 2015, $61,500 to Family Enrichment Center in 2014 and $51,000 to the Barren River Area Safe Space in 2013.
This year’s three runners-up, Family Enrichment Center, Friends of the Lost River and The Foundry, all received recognition grants of $10,000.
– For more information on the Women’s Fund, visit cfsky.org/womens-fund.
