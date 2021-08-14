Nearly 400 area children gathered at Kereiakes Park and rang in the school year Saturday morning at the annual Scotty’s Pound the Pavement races.
The first races began at 8 a.m., and all participants were age 14 and younger. Depending on their specific age group, boys and girls competed in a 1/2K, 2K and 3K event around the park.
The male and female winners from each of the three runs received trophies, and every child in each race earned a “finishers” medal and a free T-shirt.
The event is hosted annually by Kentucky Kids on the Block and acts as an avenue to foster an atmosphere of healthy habits for children.
Registration for each race was free to ensure no socioeconomic barriers prevent anyone from participating.
Kayla Fugate, chair of the Kentucky Kids on the Block board, said the organization was glad to be back at the park after it was forced to have the event at the NCM Motorsports Park last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think this is one of the biggest turnouts that we have ever had,” Fugate said. “A lot of that has to do with people wanting to get out of the house. It’s been a long year. It was a challenge, but we still got to do it last year. It’s certainly a bigger turnout this year.”
She added the organization was glad to be back in the community doing events such as puppet shows in schools and other virtual programs as well.
Kentucky Kids on the Block Executive Director Ashley Reynolds said the annual races fall in line with its core mission to improve the quality of health for area youth.
“It’s really good to see all of these kids and to see them out of the house,” Fugate added. “It’s good for them to be around other kids and doing something healthy.”
The event is paid for by sponsorships such as Scotty’s Contracting and Stone. Any additional funding goes to support the organization’s programs.
Reynolds said since January, Kids on the Block has presented puppet shows to nearly 15,000 children across 36 counties.
Several of Saturday’s participants said the event helped encourage them to run more in the future.
Fifth grader Sophia Gann won first place among girls in the 2K race. She said she hopes to receive a scholarship for running once she finished high school.
“As I crossed the finish line, I was tired and really hot. But I’m really glad I came out,” Sophia said. “I like to run, and I want to keep running as I get older.”
Fellow family member Lucas Gann, an eight grader, won first place among boys in the 3K run.
“It felt pretty good, but I was tired,” Lucas said. “I enjoy doing it, and this was my fourth year doing it. I like to run, but I wanted to run a longer distance. I did OK my first few races, and I decided to stick with it.”
Reed Johnson came in second place among boys in the 2K race.
The fifth grader said his legs were hurting, but he achieved what he aimed to do Saturday.
“It was really hard today,” Reed said. “I just wanted to get a medal and a trophy. I just wanted to run and have fun. I want to keep doing this in high school.”
Next up for Kids on the Block is its “Dash for Sheldon” scheduled Aug. 29 at 9 a.m.
The event is another free kids run sponsored by Workout Anytime Glasgow and is held every fall in the city.
It’s named in memory of the title sponsor’s brother, Sheldon. The race draws over 100 children ages 12 and under to Beaver Creek Park. Sponsorships go toward presenting programs in Barren and Hart counties.