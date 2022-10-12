Having his own Instagram page turned out to be a blessing for 21/2-year-old Sebastian Johnson and his parents on Monday.
Thanks to posts on that social media platform made by Sebastian’s mother Emily Johnson using a Down Syndrome hashtag in recognition of her son’s genetic condition, the Bowling Green family was chosen as the kickoff site for an Alabama-based nonprofit’s nationwide tour to raise awareness and funds for Down Syndrome and breast cancer.
Rodney Smith, founder of the Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service nonprofit, drove from his Huntsville, Ala., home to the Johnsons’ home on Crestlake Way on Monday as the first stop on a tour that will take him to all 50 states in less than three weeks.
“Sebastian has his own Instagram page, and Rodney reached out to us through that and asked if he could come to Kentucky,” said Emily Johnson. “We’re so excited that he chose us and Sebastian to raise awareness.”
Smith arrived with a bright-yellow push mower decorated with symbols of both Down Syndrome and breast cancer and joined the Johnson family in mowing a small strip of their front lawn.
“I officially start the 50-state tour on Friday,” said Smith. “But Kentucky was close by, so I wanted to knock it out first. It will give me a little head start.”
Smith, a native of Bermuda, will cover the lower 48 states in his SUV and fly to Alaska and Hawaii as he tries to build support for research into Down Syndrome and breast cancer.
It’s the 14th such trip for Smith, who started the Raising Men and Women nonprofit in 2015 and has seen its mission grow.
“I came across an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn,” Smith recalled. “I stopped to help. That night, I decided I’d start mowing lawns for the elderly, disabled and veterans.”
And he decided to get others involved. Smith started the “50-yard challenge” in which youngsters aged 8 to 17 volunteer to mow 50 lawns for people in need.
“We have more than 4,000 kids mowing lawns all across the country now,” said Smith, 33. “They just go into their communities and find people in need.”
Youngsters who complete the challenge receive a new mower, weed eater and blower, along with other merchandise earned along the way.
According to the weareraisingmen.com website, Smith’s nonprofit has youngsters signed up to mow in all 50 states. Ten Kentucky communities are listed, but Bowling Green isn’t among them.
To keep his nonprofit afloat, Smith receives donations of money and equipment and auctions off some of the specially-decorated mowers.
Smith said the mower he used at the Johnson’s home is already being auctioned on his website, with bidding up to $500 on Monday.
The money will go to nonprofits supporting research into Down Syndrome and breast cancer.
Emily Johnson and her husband Jordan Johnson were onboard with supporting such a nonprofit because of their son’s experience with Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky and its Buddy House building that houses programs and activities for youngsters and adults with Down Syndrome.
“It takes some adjustments when you have a Down Syndrome child,” said Emily Johnson. “We went to the Down Syndrome organization and the Buddy House.
“It serves all ages and people from several counties. They have classes for adults as well as early literacy and music for children. It’s a really great organization.”