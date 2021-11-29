Thirteen-year-old Addison Bedi switched her tools of choice from calculator and laptop to gloves and a shovel on a chilly November afternoon, but the Drakes Creek Middle School student was still learning.
“I like doing volunteer service and helping out in the community,” Addison said. “I thought it would be fun to do it with some friends.”
Addison and her DCMS friends – more than a dozen of them – were helping out at Hospice of Southern Kentucky on Nov. 18, planting crocus, hydrangeas, daffodils and other flowers as a service project of the school’s “Kindness at the Creek” club.
Sponsor and DCMS teacher Carissa Hartis-Miller said the dirt-digging project at Hospice of Southern Kentucky was a perfect fit for the club she started as a way for students to give back to the community.
“My vision for the club was for students to serve with their hands,” Hartis-Miller said. “Middle schoolers are good with giving money to help causes, but this is different.”
The “Kindness” club has done service projects over the past couple of years at the Salvation Army, New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding, the Humane Society and the Boys and Girls Club, among others.
Through a partnership with the Two Creeks Garden Club in Alvaton, the “Kindness” club was able to have the tools and the bulbs needed to beautify the grounds at Hospice.
Two Creeks member Susan Throneberry arranged to have more than 2,000 bulbs donated and also provided the garden tools that the teenagers used at Hospice, where Throneberry said the residents and their families should have “a little breath of spring” when the flowers bloom.
“We’re always looking for service projects,” Throneberry said. “We made the connection with the ‘Kindness’ club through the Girl Scouts.
“We came and prepared the ground, then the students came and planted the bulbs. We want them to be involved in horticulture and learn about it.”
Bedi said the project at Hospice was a learning experience – and one that should prepare her for an elective course she’s taking at DCMS.
“I haven’t done a lot of gardening, but this is fun,” she said. “I’m taking an urban gardening class at school, so it’s good to get out and do this.”