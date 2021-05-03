Launched during a pandemic that limited their pretzel-making business to pickup and delivery, Chelsea Adams and Matthew Shadwick are now positioning themselves for the post-pandemic world.
Knotty Pretzel, the business the couple started last fall by making and delivering artisan pretzels and flavored dips in the Bowling Green area, now has a permanent home.
Adams and Shadwick have set up shop in a 1,600-square-foot space at 314 E. Main Ave. that was home to Little Fox Bakery until that business moved to Park Row last August.
Opening the store has been delayed as they do some renovations, but Adams said the eatery’s new quarters should be ready in time for Saturday’s “Social on the Square” event in Fountain Square Park.
Adams and Shadwick, who both had worked in local restaurants before starting Knotty Pretzel, said the growth of their startup led to the need for a storefront.
“We’ve been growing,” Adams said. “We felt it was time to get our own storefront. We’re excited that it has happened a little quicker than we thought. The Bowling Green community has definitely showed up for us.”
Adams said Knotty Pretzel will continue to do only pickup and delivery out of the new location initially, but she has big plans for the future.
“We’ll have tables and chairs and will offer an expanded menu,” she said. “We’ll have soups, stuffed pretzels and other new things.”
Adams welcomes the opportunity to be a part of an increasingly vibrant downtown.
“When Matt and I started thinking about this, our ultimate dream was to be downtown,” Adams said. “I grew up in Bowling Green, and I like the feeling and the atmosphere downtown.”
She also likes the prospect of more foot traffic near her business.
“Bowling Green needs more downtown lunch spots,” Adams said. “Those who are working or living downtown, we hope we can appeal to them.”
Shadwick sees another advantage in the downtown location – and another possible expansion of Knotty Pretzel’s offerings.
“Downtown is a good place to introduce beer,” he said. “Bowling Green needs more places for people to hang out and have a beer.”
That may mean an extension of Knotty Pretzel’s hours, which Adams is already planning.
The business has only been operating from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. three days a week, but Adams said that will change to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for now.
“I want to see how this goes,” she said. “Maybe we’ll open on the weekends.”
