Kenny Patton didn’t have to go far to find a new home for the KP Customs Automotive & Tire business he established seven years ago.
Displaced when the 3B Body Shop at 6045 Scottsville Road that had housed his business was bought by Leachman Buick-GMC, Patton has put in motion a plan to move just a short walk down the street.
Patton won approval Thursday from the Warren County Board of Adjustments for a conditional-use permit to operate a vehicle repair business at 5993 Scottsville Road.
That unanimous approval triggers Patton’s plan to not only move his business but potentially make it bigger and better.
“I’m planning a 9,800-square-foot building,” Patton said. “We only have 6,000 square feet now. Plus, we’ll have more parking.”
Patton is going to a 3.5-acre site that had been home to a used car lot and a day care center in recent years.
Now he hopes it will be a spot that will allow him and his 10 employees to continue growing the business of selling tires and doing custom auto repair and performance work on cars and trucks.
Patton said he has built the business to where he now has more than 6,000 customers in his database, so he’s anxious to get the new location going.
“We’ll be closing on the property in the next 30 days,” he said. “I gotta get this going. I hope by the end of March to be ready.”
Patton’s was one of four CUP applications approved Thursday.
Kyle Kirby with MAK Holdings was approved for CUPs on two separate one-acre lots that will allow him to move forward with plans to operate short-term rentals on properties at 4341 and 4349 Cemetery Road.
Under the conditions of approval, Kirby is limited to no more than six people on each property at one time.
Also approved was the CUP application of Sapphire Cartas and Luis Cartas to operate a home occupation (hair salon) on a 0.46-acre lot at 370 Thompson Heights Court.
Another CUP application, this one from Steven G. Smith and Heather L. Perdue-Smith to operate an agritourism use on properties at 8418 and 8408 Cemetery Road, was not approved Thursday but may be revisited at next month’s board of adjustments meeting.
The Smiths’ plan to operate a flower farm and event venue on lots totaling 30.5 acres met with opposition from neighboring residents and even from some of the board members considering the application.
Proposed activities in the application included weddings, reunions, festivals and other group gatherings up to 375 people, a number that caught the attention of neighbors like Shannon Hill.
“The (event) barn is probably 60 or 70 yards from my back yard,” said Hill, who lives on North Hewitt Road. “I don’t really want 400 people partying until midnight every weekend.”
Board of adjustments member Courtlann Atkinson also raised concerns about the breadth of activities and the potentially large number of people allowed on the property by the CUP, and she suggested tabling the application so it can be revised.
The Smiths agreed, and a motion to table the application until the board’s Oct. 13 meeting passed 7-0.