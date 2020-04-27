On the same day that the Cincinnati-based Kroger supermarket chain announced plans to expand its free drive-through COVID-19 testing to 50 sites in 12 states – and the day before it begins local drive-through testing at South Warren High School – the company announced Monday that an employee at one of its Bowling Green stores has tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In a prepared statement, Kroger's media relations office said that "an associate at our (U.S.) 31-W Bypass store in Bowling Green tested positive for COVID-19. The associate has been quarantined."
The statement said that the employee last worked at the store six days ago.
According to the company's statement, "Extensive cleaning and sanitation was completed. On an ongoing basis, we have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)."
Like many grocery and convenience stores that are considered essential during the coronavirus pandemic, Kroger has taken measures to continue operating while maintaining safety.
The company statement points out that Kroger has limited occupancy at its stores to 50 percent of building code capacity.
"We have installed plexiglass partitions at cash registers and other service counters, added educational floor decals to further promote physical distancing, and are now requiring all associates to wear masks that we are providing," the company statement said.
Kroger stores are also encouraging customers to wear masks or use e-commerce options such as pickup and delivery.
Kroger, the nation's largest supermarket chain by revenue ($121 billion for the 2019 fiscal year), entered into a partnership with the state and has been rolling out drive-through testing at various sites in Kentucky.
The latest is at South Warren, where testing will be available this week Tuesday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday that people will be able to begin registering Wednesday for the additional test days that will be offered next week. People may register online at the www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing website.
