Kroger unveils expanded Scottsville Road store

Leanne Coder had plenty of room and plenty of choices Wednesday as she browsed the aisles at the Kroger store on Bowling Green’s Scottsville Road.
Coder, after enduring months of construction-related disruptions at the store along with the inconveniences brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, showed up to do her shopping on the day the Kroger store unveiled its expansion.
For Coder, the 40,000-square-foot addition that brings the store to 104,000 square feet was something worth celebrating.
“I’m glad it’s finally here,” Coder said as she picked out fruit in the produce aisle. “It was a challenge for a while, but I love the end product. It’s open and bright, and the aisles are much wider.”
If Coder was happy, Stefan Lewis was downright ecstatic about the $13 million expansion.
“It has been a trying year,” said Lewis, manager of the Scottsville Road store. “It was difficult for us at the beginning of the pandemic. Some of our vendors started to run out of product, and we were taking the extra precautionary measures.
“I started here as an assistant manager 10 years ago, and we used to talk about how we could serve the community better by running a store like this. This is really a dream come true.”
Lewis said the expansion into part of the former Kmart space has led to 40 new jobs, many of them involved with the expanded grocery pickup service created as a result of the pandemic.
The store next to the new Hobby Lobby location that took the bulk of the Kmart after it closed now has 225 full- and part-time workers and has such new features as a Starbucks coffee shop, a Murray’s Specialty Cheese shop, a new floral shop and an expanded pharmacy.
“We’ve seen a lot of traffic at the Starbucks,” Lewis said. “I can tell the customers are enjoying that.”
Lewis revealed that Kroger isn’t finished with additions to the Scottsville Road location that is one of more than 2,700 Kroger locations nationwide. He said a health care clinic called Clinic at Kroger will be added in the next couple of weeks.
“We’ll have an in-house nurse practitioner at the clinic,” Lewis said. “Kroger has this in several stores, but this will be the first one in Bowling Green. It will provide anything a typical walk-in clinic will do, including immunizations.”
Wednesday’s event was also an opportunity for Kroger to give back to the Bowling Green community. Lewis presented a $5,000 check to Tim Allen of the SOKY Patriots nonprofit organization that supplies food for the Warren County Backpack program that provides weekend take-home meals for underprivileged students in the Bowling Green and Warren County school systems.
Allen said SOKY Patriots buys food from the Feeding America nonprofit in Elizabethtown and will serve some 500 school children this year.
