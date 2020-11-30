A man's body was found Sunday in a field Logan County.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers from Post 3 were contacted around 9:30 a.m. Sunday by the Logan County Sheriff's Department to investigate a death.
The man's remains were found in a field in the 5400 block of Watermelon Road in Olmstead.
There were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene, according to KSP. The identity of the man was unknown and no cause of death had been determined, though an autopsy has been scheduled with the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner.
