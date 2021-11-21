A Louisville man is in custody at the Hart County Jail after Kentucky State Police arrested him in connection with three separate shootings along Interstate 65 on Saturday.
According to Kentucky State Police, James Louis Hooper Jr. has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and five counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.
The arrest came after a woman reported to police that her vehicle had been shot by someone in another vehicle along I-65. The woman gave police a description of the vehicle in question, its driver and the vehicle’s plate information.
Later, responding to a second 911 call, another motorist told law enforcement his vehicle had also been shot at and struck and that his passenger had been hit by the gunfire. The second motorist was able to give police a description of the vehicle and its driver that matched the initial call. A third vehicle was shot at in the same way before police were able to apprehend their suspect.
The victim injured during the second shooting was taken to the Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown, and police said their injuries were not life-threatening.
Police haven’t determined any connection or pattern between the victims and Hooper. Trooper Robert Hartley is leading the investigation.