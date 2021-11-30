Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green was requested Tuesday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office to respond to a fatal collision in Allen County.
Troopers arrived at the scene of the collision at Veterans Memorial Highway and Halfway Halifax Road.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Gaylon Guy, 64, of Scottsville, was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Impala in the southbound lane of Veterans Memorial Highway. While attempting to turn left onto Halfway Halifax Road, Guy entered the northbound lane of Veterans Memorial and into the path of a 2018 Kenworth commercial vehicle being operated by Matthew Magyar, 60, of Scottsville.
Magyar’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Guy’s vehicle in the northbound lane of Veterans Memorial Highway, according to KSP.
Guy was pronounced deceased by the Allen County coroner. No other injuries were reported.
The investigation continues.