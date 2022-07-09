KSP investigates officer involved shooting in Barren County The Daily News Jul 9, 2022 Jul 9, 2022 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in Barren County, according to a KSP news release.A male suspect was pronounced dead by the Barren County Coroner's Office and an autopsy has been scheduled at the state medical examiner's office in Louisville. No other details were available Saturday and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. No officers or members of the community were injured during the shooting, according to the release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFeds: BG resident headed drug ring'Meltdown' ice cream shop coming downtownMatthew David CopasTwo shot near Preston Miller Park, BGPD saysSale of Daily News completeWhen Bowling Green was abortion battleground'Uber-like' recycling service aiming for August startDustin James HudsonDustin James HudsonMatthew David Copas Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. State News Knox County Schools ban backpacks for some students Kentucky man sentenced in $1.3M COVID-relief fund scheme Presbyterians agree to divest from fossil fuel companies Amid water shortage, Kentucky city issues boil advisory Work begins on last chemical weapons stockpile in Kentucky National News AP News Summary at 1:26 p.m. EDT Man indicted in shooting death of ex Mississippi lawmaker Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father, dies at 89 Grove of giant sequoias threatened by California wildfire EU, US urge North Macedonia to move forward on EU bid POLITICAL NEWS Kris Hansen, ex-chief deputy attorney general, dies at 52 Jordan outraises incumbent Carr in Ga. attorney general race How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign 4 days in January: Trump push for Capitol coda to 2020 vote Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView