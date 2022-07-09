Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in Barren County, according to a KSP news release.

A male suspect was pronounced dead by the Barren County Coroner's Office and an autopsy has been scheduled at the state medical examiner's office in Louisville. 

No other details were available Saturday and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. 

No officers or members of the community were injured during the shooting, according to the release.

