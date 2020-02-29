Kentucky State Police is investigating a traffic fatality in Austin on Friday night in Barren County.
Tammy Gosnell, 57, of Austin, was pronounced dead at the scene of the traffic accident by the Barren County Coroner.
Preliminary investigation indicates Gosnell was operating a 2019 Jeep Cherokee and traveling north on Austin Tracy Road at about 2 p.m. when she struck a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro operated by Zayne Barnhardt, 18, of Fountain Run, that was also traveling north.
Barnhardt entered the southbound lane, according to reports, and Gosnell passed Barnhardt, striking the passenger side of his vehicle. Gosnell traveled one mile before crossing the center divide line and striking a gooseneck trailer that was connected to a 1995 Dodge pickup operated by David Stinson, 62, of Scottsville. The truck was traveling south on Austin Tracy Road.
Reports indicated one passenger in the Chevrolet Camaro, Cassandra Barnhardt, 37, of Fountain Run, was transported to TJ Samson ER where she was treated and later released.
KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green assisted Trooper Michael Waggener, the lead investigator.
Waggener was also assisted by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department, the Barren County coroner, Barren and Metcalfe EMS, the Austin Tracy Fire Department and KSP personnel.
